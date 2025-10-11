LIVE TV
Home > World > Heartbroken Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Nobel Peace Prize Loss, 'She Said I Deserved It'

Heartbroken Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Nobel Peace Prize Loss, ‘She Said I Deserved It’

US President Donald Trump reacts to Nobel Peace Prize loss, says he was “honoured” after winner María Corina Machado dedicated her award to him. Machado personally called Trump to say she accepted the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in his honour. Trump also highlighted his global peace efforts, joking about not receiving the award himself.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 11, 2025 14:55:41 IST

Heartbroken Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Nobel Peace Prize Loss, ‘She Said I Deserved It’

United States President Donald Trump reacted to not winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year, revealing that the laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, had called to say she accepted the award in his honour.

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, ‘I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it.’ A very nice thing to do,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

Donald Trump On Losing Nobel Peace Prize 2025

He then added with a hint of humour, “I did not say ‘then give it to me’ though,” prompting laughter from those present. “I think she might have. She was very nice, and I have been helping her along the way,” he said.

Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, had earlier dedicated her win to the people of Venezuela and to President Trump.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump Says He Is Happy

Commenting on why the prize may not have been awarded to him, Trump suggested it could be because the Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 was given during the time he was running in the presidential election.

“I am happy because I saved millions of lives,” he said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’

Donald Trump on Ending Wars, Using Trade And Tariffs

During the media interaction, Trump again highlighted his role in various international peace negotiations, claiming to have brokered eight peace deals globally, including between Israel and Gaza, and India and Pakistan. India has publicly and consistently rejected these claims.

“In the case of India and Pakistan, seven planes were shot down, it was a bad one, and I did it largely through trade,” he claimed.

He explained that he had used tariffs as leverage to de-escalate tensions.

“I talked tariffs. I said, look, if you’re gonna do this, we’re gonna put very big tariffs on your country. And they were both great, they stopped fighting, and they were two nuclear powers,” he added.

Also Read: Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:55 PM IST
