Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?

US President Donald Trump reportedly called Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to congratulate her on winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the call was extensive, cordial, and marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders.

Machado dedicated her award to both Trump and the Venezuelan people, praising the president’s “decisive support.” Trump later reposted her statement on his social media account. While the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the gesture underscores Trump’s ongoing involvement in global political affairs.

Trump will continue making peace deals

The call comes amid speculation over Trump’s reaction to not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize himself. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung expressed disappointment, accusing the Nobel Committee of putting “politics over peace.” Cheung said in a social media post, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement also drew reactions from international leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised the committee’s decision, stating that the prestige of the prize has “largely been lost” and claiming that Trump “did a lot for peace,” citing the Middle East as an example.

Trump’s engagement with Machado is notable given his long-standing opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. During his presidency, Trump recognised the opposition-backed candidate as the rightful winner of Venezuela’s 2024 election and even raised a $50 million bounty on Maduro, labeling him a “narco-terrorist.”

