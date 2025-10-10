LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised the Nobel Committee for overlooking Donald Trump for the Peace Prize, saying the award has “lost its prestige.” He said Trump “did a lot for peace,” citing the recent Middle East ceasefire as an example.

Putin backs Trump after Nobel snub, says the Peace Prize has ‘lost its prestige'. (Photo: ANI)
Putin backs Trump after Nobel snub, says the Peace Prize has ‘lost its prestige'. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 22:29:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reacted strongly to the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, instead of US President Donald Trump, who had been widely expected by his supporters and several world leaders to win the honour.

Speaking just hours after the announcement, Putin said the Nobel Committee has lost its credibility over the years, adding that there have been “cases when the Peace Prize was awarded to people who did nothing for peace.”

“The prestige of the prize has largely been lost,” Putin said during a press briefing in Moscow. “Trump did a lot for peace the Middle East is a good example.”

Putin’s comments came shortly after Trump was overlooked for the Peace Prize despite lobbying from his allies, including several Republican leaders and even Russia. The award instead went to Machado, who was recognised for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle for a peaceful transition to democracy.”



While acknowledging Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, which came into effect earlier this week, Putin also offered a cautious note, saying, “I don’t know whether he’s worthy of it or not.”

White House Slams Nobel Committee: “Politics Over Peace”

The White House reacted sharply to the decision, accusing the Nobel Committee of choosing “politics over peace.”
 “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement on X. “He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

Trump, who had openly expressed his desire to win the Peace Prize, has repeatedly taken credit for ending global conflicts and fostering diplomatic breakthroughs. Following the ceasefire deal in Gaza, he posted on Truth Social: “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS.”

Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Trump and Venezuela

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to both the people of Venezuela and President Trump.
 “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause,” she wrote on X.

Machado, a longtime critic of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has been in hiding for the past year after what many observers called a fraudulent election in Venezuela.

Background: Trump’s Peace Efforts and Nobel Timeline

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize close on January 31 each year just days after Trump began his second term in office. The Nobel Committee meets between February and September to finalise the list of nominees.

While Trump has been credited for his mediation efforts in the Middle East and his push for de-escalation in Ukraine, the committee’s choice this year reflects its continued emphasis on democracy and human rights activism.

Putin’s sharp critique adds a geopolitical dimension to the ongoing debate about the Nobel Committee’s impartiality, especially at a time when Trump’s global diplomacy and “America First” policies continue to divide world opinion.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 10:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Nobel Committeenobel peace prizetrump newsvladimir putin

RELATED News

Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’
BRIEF-US SEC Files Status Report On Its Efforts To Serve Summons And Complaint On Gautam Adani And Sagar Adani – Court Filing
ARGENTINA'S YPF, ENI SIGN FINAL ENGINEERING AGREEMENT FOR LNG PROJECT IN VACA MUERTA MINE
WATCH: Taliban Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan, Afghan FM In India Dares Islamabad, ‘Our Patience And Courage…’
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

LATEST NEWS

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
Karwa Chauth Celebrations Add A Traditional Glow To Mumbai’s Modern Spirit
Zaveri Bazaar Shines Bright Amid Rising Gold And Silver Prices
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
You can use ants to make yoghurt, a study confirms – but should you?
Hindustan RMC Powers Historic Vishv Umiya Dham Raft Foundation – A World Record in Engineering Excellence
Top Pilots’ Body Sounds Alarm, Demands Urgent Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet, Here’s Why
After blockbuster success, Minecraft movie confirmed to get sequel
Three finance questions to ask yourself before you retire
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

QUICK LINKS