‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reacted strongly to the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, instead of US President Donald Trump, who had been widely expected by his supporters and several world leaders to win the honour.

Speaking just hours after the announcement, Putin said the Nobel Committee has lost its credibility over the years, adding that there have been “cases when the Peace Prize was awarded to people who did nothing for peace.”

“The prestige of the prize has largely been lost,” Putin said during a press briefing in Moscow. “Trump did a lot for peace the Middle East is a good example.”

Putin’s comments came shortly after Trump was overlooked for the Peace Prize despite lobbying from his allies, including several Republican leaders and even Russia. The award instead went to Machado, who was recognised for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle for a peaceful transition to democracy.”

President Putin on the announcement of Noble Peace Prize . There have been cases when the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to people who did nothing for peace… The prestige of the prize has largely been lost.” pic.twitter.com/dn39Pkw7kW — Vladimir Putin News (@vladimirputiniu) October 10, 2025







While acknowledging Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, which came into effect earlier this week, Putin also offered a cautious note, saying, “I don’t know whether he’s worthy of it or not.”

White House Slams Nobel Committee: “Politics Over Peace”

The White House reacted sharply to the decision, accusing the Nobel Committee of choosing “politics over peace.”

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement on X. “He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

Trump, who had openly expressed his desire to win the Peace Prize, has repeatedly taken credit for ending global conflicts and fostering diplomatic breakthroughs. Following the ceasefire deal in Gaza, he posted on Truth Social: “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS.”

Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Trump and Venezuela

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to both the people of Venezuela and President Trump.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause,” she wrote on X.

Machado, a longtime critic of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has been in hiding for the past year after what many observers called a fraudulent election in Venezuela.

Background: Trump’s Peace Efforts and Nobel Timeline

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize close on January 31 each year just days after Trump began his second term in office. The Nobel Committee meets between February and September to finalise the list of nominees.

While Trump has been credited for his mediation efforts in the Middle East and his push for de-escalation in Ukraine, the committee’s choice this year reflects its continued emphasis on democracy and human rights activism.

Putin’s sharp critique adds a geopolitical dimension to the ongoing debate about the Nobel Committee’s impartiality, especially at a time when Trump’s global diplomacy and “America First” policies continue to divide world opinion.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’