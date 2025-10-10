Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’

Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, in a statement on X, dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to the “suffering” people of Venezuela and US President Donald Trump. She described the Nobel recognition as “a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” emphasizing that it represented the resilience of all Venezuelans.

Machado also acknowledged the support of international allies, particularly Trump.

“We are on the threshold of victory, and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she wrote. “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

She concluded her statement with a resolute message: “Venezuela will be free!”

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Formerly an industrial engineer, Machado has become one of Venezuela’s most prominent opposition leaders. Amid serious threats to her life, she is currently “forced to live in hiding” and was unable to attend the Nobel ceremony.

Machado has emerged as a unifying figure within Venezuela’s fragmented opposition. In 2024, Venezuela’s courts blocked her from running for president, preventing her from challenging President Nicolás Maduro, who has held power since 2013.

The Nobel Committee recognized Machado for her work “to achieve a just and peaceful transition” of power in Venezuela, highlighting her role in advocating for democracy despite immense personal risk.

Donald Trump Reacts To Maria Corina Machado’s Post

The Nobel Committee’s decision came amid reports that US President Donald Trump had lobbied for the award. Trump had repeatedly stated that he “deserved” to win the Nobel Prize, citing his efforts in mediating international conflicts, including the Gaza breakthrough.

While Donald Trump reposted Machado’s post on his Truth Social handle, the White House criticized the committee’s decision to award Machado instead. A statement by the White House Director of Communications on X read, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace.”

