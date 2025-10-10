LIVE TV
Home > World > Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless fight to uphold democratic rights and lead a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. The Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision is seen as a major snub to US President Donald Trump, who had expressed hopes of winning the coveted prize. This year saw a record 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democracy in Venezuela, snubbing Donald Trump’s ambitions. Photos: X.
Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democracy in Venezuela, snubbing Donald Trump's ambitions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 10, 2025 15:14:15 IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. 

The committee, in its decision, snubs US President Donald Trump, who had expressed a desire to receive the coveted prize. He publicly claimed that he ended seven wars across the globe. More recently, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US President deserves the peace prize for ending the Gaza War. 

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Judges And Nominations

This year, 338 nominations were filed for the award. This includes 244 persons and 94 organisations. The Nobel Committee, which picks the laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize, was established in 987 by the Norwegian Storting (Norway’s parliament).

Members of this committee are elected for a year. They can also be re-elected. Jorgen Watne Frydnes chaired this year’s Nobel Committee members. The other members include:
Asle Toje, 51
Anne Enger, 75
Kristin Clemet, 68,
Gry Larsen, 49

Nobel Peace Prize History

In 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo. It is the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers’ Organisations. The organisation received the award “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

So far, 142 laureates have been awarded, which includes 111 individuals and 31 organisations. The gender disparity is apparent even in this coveted award, with 92 recipients, so far, being men, while only 19 women. Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai was the youngest Nobel laureate, who won in 2014, when she was only 17. 

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:44 PM IST
