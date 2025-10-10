Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

The committee, in its decision, snubs US President Donald Trump, who had expressed a desire to receive the coveted prize. He publicly claimed that he ended seven wars across the globe. More recently, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US President deserves the peace prize for ending the Gaza War.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Judges And Nominations

This year, 338 nominations were filed for the award. This includes 244 persons and 94 organisations. The Nobel Committee, which picks the laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize, was established in 987 by the Norwegian Storting (Norway’s parliament).

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

Members of this committee are elected for a year. They can also be re-elected. Jorgen Watne Frydnes chaired this year’s Nobel Committee members. The other members include:

Asle Toje, 51

Anne Enger, 75

Kristin Clemet, 68,

Gry Larsen, 49

In the past year, #NobelPeacePrize laureate Maria Corina Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions of people. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to… pic.twitter.com/GA3C7asz4Y — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize History

In 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo. It is the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers’ Organisations. The organisation received the award “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

So far, 142 laureates have been awarded, which includes 111 individuals and 31 organisations. The gender disparity is apparent even in this coveted award, with 92 recipients, so far, being men, while only 19 women. Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai was the youngest Nobel laureate, who won in 2014, when she was only 17.

Also Read: 2025 Nobel Prize In Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai? Hungarian Author’s Work That Won Him The Award And The Cash Prize He Will Receive