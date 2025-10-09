2025 Nobel Prize In Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai? Hungarian Author’s Work That Won Him The Award And The Cash Prize He Will Receive

László Krasznahorkai, a Hungarian writer, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel Academy said that the author won the award “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

In 2015, he became the first Hungarian writer to win the Man Booker International Prize. He will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10 crore for winning the Nobel award.

BREAKING NEWS

The 2025 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” pic.twitter.com/vVaW1zkWPS — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2025

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai?

Krasznahorkai was born in Gyula, Hungary, in 1954. He first gained recognition with his 1985 debut novel, Sátántangó. The novel is based on a collapsing rural community. Three decades later, in 2013, its English translation won the Best Translated Book Award.

Also Read: Donald Trump Could Have Won Nobel Peace Prize, But Experts Say These Mistakes May Cost Him the Award

Krasznahorkai is described as a postmodern, apocalyptic writer. He is known for his long, winding sentences. His books are based on dystopian and melancholic themes. His writing has a flavour of an intense narrative style. Krasznahorkai’s writing is often compared to Gogol, Melville, and Kafka.

His first novel, Sátántangó, was adapted into a seven-hour film by director Béla Tarr.

The 2025 #NobelPrize laureate in literature László Krasznahorkai also looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone. The result is a string of works inspired by the deep-seated impressions left by his journeys to China and Japan. About the search for… pic.twitter.com/TpXMQZdAR7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2025

László Krasznahorkai Leaving Hungary, His Inspiration

In 1987, Krasznahorkai left Communist Hungary for a fellowship in West Berlin. Later, he drew his writing inspiration from East Asia, particularly Mongolia and China, for works including The Prisoner of Urga and Destruction and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens.

During the writing of War and War, he traveled extensively across Europe and lived for a time in Allen Ginsberg’s New York apartment.

‘Herscht 07769’ by this year’s literature laureate László Krasznahorkai has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country’s social unrest. In ‘Herscht 07769’ we find ourselves in not a feverish nightmare in the… pic.twitter.com/QRzqFpizt5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2025

Some of the most influential literary figures, like Susan Sontag, W.G. Sebald, have admired Krasznahorkai’s work. Sontag described him as “the contemporary Hungarian master of apocalypse,” while Sebald praised the universality of his vision.

László Krasznahorkai’s Works

In 2003, Krasznahorkai published Északról hegy, Délről tó, Nyugatról utak, Keletről folyó (A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West. In 2022, he published River to the East, which is a mysterious tale set southeast of Kyoto.

László Krasznahorkai – awarded the 2025 #NobelPrize in Literature – was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border. A similar remote rural area is the scene of Krasznahorkai’s first novel ‘Sátántangó’, published in 1985 (‘Satantango’,… pic.twitter.com/ssEDBfumCX — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2025

This book is seen as a precursor to his compilation 2008 Seiobo járt odalent (Seiobo There Below), which is a collection of seventeen stories arranged in a Fibonacci sequence.

Also Read: Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar M. Yaghi For This Groundbreaking Work