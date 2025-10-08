Donald Trump Could Have Won Nobel Peace Prize, But Experts Say These Mistakes May Cost Him The Award

US President Donald Trump may be the only world leader who has publicly shown his desire to get a Nobel Peace Prize. He has multiple times claimed to solve several wars for which he deserves to get the coveted prize. Despite serving two terms as US President and projecting his image as a global peacekeeper, the Nobel committee has repeatedly ignored him.

Donald Trump Voices His Frustration Publicly

Trump’s ambition for the Nobel Peace Prize has been a recurring theme throughout his political career. During a September speech before hundreds of senior U.S. military officials, he addressed the skepticism surrounding his bid with characteristic bluntness, according to USA Today.

“Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing,” Trump said, voicing his belief that the selection process is unfair.

He went on to tie the award closely to national pride, adding, “It’d be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don’t want it, I want the country to get it. It should get it because there’s never been anything like it.”

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Makes TikTok Comeback, Boasts ‘I Saved The App’, Tells Users ‘You Owe Me…’

Donald Trump Promotes His “Peacemaker” Record

In the lead-up to the Nobel Committee’s decision, Trump has intensified efforts to highlight what he calls his foreign policy achievements. At nearly every public event in recent weeks, he has emphasized his role in halting what he describes as “seven wars.”

A list released by his administration credits him with helping to resolve disputes between:

Cambodia and Thailand

Kosovo and Serbia

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

Pakistan and India

Israel and Iran

Egypt and Ethiopia

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Why Can’t Donald Trump Win A Nobel Peace Prize?

Fact-checkers have disputed these claims and called out the President for exaggeration. The case in point is Trump’s claim of claiming to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly denied any foreign role in brokering the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Critics have also questioned Trump’s peace negotiator image for his role in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities and backing Israel’s offensive against Tehran.

His claim is further complicated by ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Trump had pledged to end both early in his presidency, yet both wars continue unabated.

Also Read: Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump’s Aide And Trusted Insider Confirmed As The Next Ambassador To India