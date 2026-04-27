Thrash Review: From 34.5 Million Views to 24% Audience Score, Why Netflix’s Shark Disaster Film Is Still Trending Worldwide

The survival thriller Thrash, which features shark attacks, has become an international success on Netflix, although it received mixed reviews. The following details show how the show performed, what critics said about it, and whether viewers should watch it.

Thrash, which was released on April 10, 2026, has reached number one on Netflix Top 10 charts across 83 countries, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Romania, and Sweden.

The film, which Tommy Wirkola directed, started as a Sony Pictures movie that would show in theaters. The film’s visual effects show its original intended presentation design from its beginning period. Sony sold distribution rights to Netflix, resulting in the movie’s direct release on streaming.

The audience received the show with mixed to negative reviews. The film received a 24% audience score from more than 500 ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics assigned it a 43% score. The film has a 5/10 rating according to IMDb.

The statistics present an opposing view. Thrash achieved 34.5 million views between April 13 and April 19, 2026, which showed that viewers remained interested in the movie despite its average reviews. What factors contribute to this popular trend?

What Is Thrash About?

The story takes place in Annieville, South Carolina, which experiences destruction from a powerful Category 5 storm that hits the coastal town. The seawall collapse creates an uncontrolled flood, which enters residential areas and brings dangerous sea creatures, including sharks, into human territory.

The film chooses to depict a small group of characters instead of showing how entire communities survive during difficult times. The story follows three main characters, including Lisa, who is about to give birth, Dakota, who has extreme anxiety and cannot leave her house, and three foster children who are trapped in a dangerous situation.

The film centers on a basic question, which creates tension throughout the story, because it asks whether these people can survive a disaster that makes nature act like a hunting beast.

What Works in the Film?

The main advantage of Thrash exists in its visual presentation. The cinematography and special effects create a polished cinematic experience that exceeds expectations for a direct-to-streaming release.

The underwater scenes, shark attacks, and flooded environments create an authentic visual experience that establishes a powerful atmosphere.

The performances in the show deliver exceptional results. Phoebe Dynevor delivers a convincing portrayal of a woman fighting for survival while protecting her unborn child. Whitney Peak adds depth to her role as Dakota, balancing fear and resilience.

The younger cast members, including Dante Ubaldi, Alyla Browne, and Stacy Clausen, bring sincerity to their roles and help ground the story.

Where It Falls Short

The movie shows impressive visual effects and acting skills, but its screenplay fails to meet its basic requirements. The main problem exists because viewers cannot develop emotional bonds with the characters. The audience needs to understand the character backgrounds better because the film does not provide sufficient character development time.

The film runs for 86 minutes, which appears to be a short duration, yet certain sections of the movie make time seem to pass slowly. The audience would have experienced better engagement through an extended film that featured a more elaborate screenplay.

Is Thrash Worth Watching?

The movie Thrash functions better as a casual viewing experience than it does as an intense thriller. The film provides a viewing experience that allows audiences to watch it without complete focus.

The movie offers an enjoyable experience to viewers who appreciate disaster films featuring sharks, visual effects, and straightforward plot development.

The survival story fails to deliver an emotionally compelling experience that creates intense suspense.

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