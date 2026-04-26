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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Suriya’s Karuppu not delayed; missing poster date due to CBFC norms. Film set for May 14, 2026 theatrical release.

Suriya’s Karuppu not delayed; missing poster date due to CBFC norms. (Photo: X/@iam_Tharani)
Suriya’s Karuppu not delayed; missing poster date due to CBFC norms. (Photo: X/@iam_Tharani)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 26, 2026 19:59:11 IST

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Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

Is Karuppu delayed or is the speculation about the film’s release just social media jumping the gun? The confusion started after the release of the latest poster of Suriya’s highly awaited film without a release date, during the grand audio launch event of the film in Madurai. Fans who have been keeping an eye on the film’s May 14, 2026 release were quick to conclude that the makers had quietly postponed the film. The omission of an official release date on a major promotional poster only added to the confusion and rumours online. But it’s not the end of the world. The film is not delayed, and there has been no official announcement regarding a delay.

Why was the release date missing from the Karuppu poster?

Did the missing release date on the poster indicate a postponement? No, it was not. According to industry sources, the omission was done in compliance with the guidelines related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to recent advisories, it is discouraged to mention release dates in posters and other promotional material of films before the sanction of the censor certificate. After which, the makers decided to leave out the release date as Karuppu was promoted during the audio launch event. This procedural move left fans and trade guessing the doom and gloom.

Is Karuppu releasing on May 14?

So when will Suriya’s film reach the theatres? As per latest updates, Karuppu is still set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026. No official change of plans has been announced so far. The film is planned to be released in Tamil and Telugu under the title Veerabhadrudu. Promotions have already started with the audio launch event held in Madurai. The audio launch, featuring music composer Sai Abhyankkar, is also set to be telecasted, creating hype for the film’s release.

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Is Jana Nayagan affecting Karuppu’s release dates?

Is there a film that is affecting Karuppu’s release dates? Some speculations have emerged that a missing release date for Karuppu could be due to uncertainties over Jana Nayagan. The film is said to be facing release date and certification issues and the team is considering a release date either in early or mid-May. There has been an assumption that the Karuppu team is waiting for Jana Nayagan to get cleared before finalising the release date to avoid a potential clash at the box office. However, it is yet to be verified if Karuppu’s release has been adjusted due to this reason.

What to expect from Karuppu

With rumours swirling, why is Karuppu creating such a buzz? Director R. J. Balaji’s film marks the return of Suriya to a mass role with a social message. He plays a lawyer possessed by a deity who uses his supernatural powers to mete out justice, mixing social message with commercial cinema. Karuppu also has Trisha Krishnan in a pivotal role as well as a great supporting cast. Touching upon rural politics, action and a powerful message, Karuppu is set to be one of the big summer releases of 2026.

Will the rumours affect the film’s hype? On the contrary, the rumours have only increased the curiosity. With the release date unsullied and promotions gaining momentum, Karuppu is still one of the most anticipated films, with expectations high on both its content and box-office returns.

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Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

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Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?

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Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?
Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?
Karuppu Movie Release Date: When Will Suriya’s Film Hit Theatres Amid Delay Rumours And Missing Poster Date At Audio Launch?
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