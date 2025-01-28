Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Trump Orders Military Intervention In California To Combat Wildfires, Faces Criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the military has been deployed in California to support firefighting efforts, claiming that emergency powers were used to "TURN ON THE WATER" flowing from the Pacific Northwest.

Trump Orders Military Intervention In California To Combat Wildfires, Faces Criticism


On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States military had been deployed to California to support the state’s firefighting efforts. In a post on social media, Trump stated, “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.” This decision was made in a bid to enhance the state’s firefighting capabilities amid the devastating fires that have ravaged the region.

Trump’s order comes as part of his broader strategy to address the ongoing wildfire crisis and provide more resources to the state’s firefighting operations. The President emphasized that this move would overcome what he termed “Fake Environmental” arguments, claiming that prioritizing environmental concerns had hindered the availability of water. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!” Trump added.

The order also aligns with Trump’s earlier declaration of an energy emergency in the United States, which had prompted federal officials to fast-track exemptions for water management. This includes waiving certain protections under the Endangered Species Act, specifically those that govern the operation of dams and water reservoirs across California’s Central Valley. These facilities are vital for irrigation and water supply to millions of residents.

Criticisms Emerged

However, the President’s action has sparked widespread criticism. Environmental advocates and state officials have challenged the premise of the order, particularly Trump’s focus on the endangered delta smelt, a small fish species living in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary. Trump blamed protections for this species for the region’s water shortage, suggesting that it was responsible for dry fire hydrants and other firefighting issues in Los Angeles.

Critics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson, Tara Gallegos, have refuted the claim. “California continues to pump as much water as it did under the Trump administration’s policies, and water operations to move water south through the Delta have absolutely nothing to do with the local fire response in Los Angeles,” Gallegos said. She explained that any fire hydrant shortages were due to water pressure issues and not a lack of water availability.

The controversy surrounding the order highlights ongoing tensions between federal and state authorities, as well as broader debates over the balance between environmental protections and the need for emergency response resources in times of crisis. While Trump’s move has been framed as a necessary step for the safety of Californians, it remains a divisive topic, with many questioning the impact on California’s natural resources and long-term environmental sustainability.

