Trump Thanks Ramaswamy for Endorsement, Pledges Long-Term Collaboration

Following a resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump held a triumphant rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, alongside GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy. The event showcased the deepening partnership between the two leaders, despite Ramaswamy withdrawing from the race after a distant fourth-place finish in Iowa.

Expressing gratitude for Ramaswamy’s endorsement, Trump stated, “It’s an honor to have his endorsement. He’s gonna be working with us, and he’ll be working with us for a long time. Thank you.” The rally saw Ramaswamy reaffirm his support for Trump, emphasizing that there is no “better choice” in the presidential race and urging voters to make the “right decision.”

Their collaboration has been marked by mutual admiration, with Trump commending Ramaswamy’s campaign and even hinting at the possibility of him being a running mate, stating, “He would be very good.”

Ramaswamy, a staunch defender of Trump, has consistently stood by the former president, labeling him the “greatest President” of the 21st century. He pledged to pardon Trump from all charges on his first day in office and has been a vocal advocate for putting an “America First patriot” in the White House.

While the campaign faced a brief hiccup when Trump criticized Ramaswamy’s efforts as “deceitful” earlier in the week, the Indian-American leader remains steadfast in his support, maintaining Trump’s greatness and refraining from direct criticism.

As the GOP race shifts to New Hampshire for the upcoming primary on January 23, Trump’s dominant win in Iowa, securing 20 out of 40 delegates, reaffirms his influence over the party and its supporters. The triumph positions Trump as a formidable contender for a potential 2020 rematch contest with incumbent Joe Biden, despite facing multiple indictments and legal challenges. The collaboration with Ramaswamy adds momentum to Trump’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination.