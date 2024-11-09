Trump’s Re-Election Could Be ‘Bad News’ For Harry And Meghan, Experts Warn

Following Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, royal experts suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face some challenging times ahead. The couple, who have made their home in the United States, are already caught up in visa complications, and the prospect of Trump’s second term raises concerns about their future in the country. Trump has previously made it clear that he would not hesitate to deport the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and with his re-election, the couple now waits to see what his administration will decide.

Trump’s Previous Criticism of the Sussexes

During his presidential campaign earlier this year, Trump didn’t mince words about Prince Harry. In an interview with the Daily Express, he remarked, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Trump’s harsh words were in response to Harry’s public criticisms of the royal family and his controversial statements, including his admission of using recreational drugs in his memoir, Spare. This led to questions over whether Harry would be granted a visa to stay in the U.S., given the potential immigration implications of his past.

A Warning From Royal Expert Bronte Coy

Royal expert Bronte Coy, writing for OK! Magazine, has raised concerns for Harry and Meghan now that Trump is back in power. “I think they should be worried about Trump’s unpredictability,” Coy said. “He can say one thing and not do it, or he ends up doing something completely different.” Coy’s warning suggests that the couple may be in for a rocky road, especially with Trump now back in the White House.

Trump’s Past Remarks on the Sussexes

The tension between Trump and the Sussexes has been building for years. The former president has never held back when discussing the couple, particularly Meghan Markle. Back in 2016, Meghan was outspoken in her criticism of Trump, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Trump, in turn, has made no secret of his disdain for the Duchess and her husband, adding more fuel to the fire with each passing year.

The Visa Dilemma: A Major Issue for Harry and Meghan

One of the most pressing concerns for the Sussexes is Harry’s visa status. In the wake of his memoir, Spare, in which he confessed to using drugs in his younger years, the Duke of Sussex’s visa application came under scrutiny. Trump himself weighed in on the matter during an interview with Nigel Farage, where he stated, “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.” With Trump back in power, the visa situation for Harry—and potentially for Meghan as well—remains uncertain.

Meghan’s Political Views: A Potential Conflict with Trump

Meghan has also been an outspoken critic of Trump, and her political views could become a point of tension during his second term. “We know what Meghan’s political views are like, and she won’t be happy Trump has won,” Coy said. As Trump’s presidency progresses, it’s likely that he will be asked about the Sussexes again. How he responds, especially regarding their visa status, could make for a tense relationship moving forward.

What Could Trump’s Presidency Mean for the Sussexes?

Although experts agree that Trump will likely have “bigger fish to fry” during his second term, the issue of Harry and Meghan’s visa remains a wildcard. Sarah Hewson, a broadcaster and royal commentator, weighed in, saying, “He won’t hold back though, will he?” She further pointed out that Trump has made no secret of his feelings toward the couple. “He’s made no secret of his feelings towards Meghan and Harry and the damage they’ve done to the royal family,” Hewson said.

The Uncertain Future of Harry and Meghan in the U.S.

With Trump’s unpredictable nature, Harry and Meghan find themselves in a difficult position. “The big issue is that we don’t know the status of Harry’s visa,” Coy said. “However, it’s something that is not going to go away, and that makes things difficult for both Harry and Meghan.” As the couple waits to see what Trump’s re-election means for their future in the United States, their status remains in limbo, causing anxiety about their next steps.

ALSO READ: Is Trump Using A Robotic Dog To Guard His Mar-a-Lago Estate?