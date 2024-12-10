Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, a Hindu American and former Democratic representative, is poised to become the first ever Hindu to lead U.S. intelligence.

Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), recently met with key senators on Capitol Hill, expressing support for Trump’s stance on Syria amid the country’s political upheaval. Gabbard, a former Democratic representative from Hawaii and the first Hindu American in Congress, has garnered attention—and some skepticism—due to her past views on Syria, including her controversial 2017 meeting with Bashar al-Assad.

Gabbard, 43, met with several prominent Republican senators, including Mike Rounds (South Dakota), James Lankford (Oklahoma), and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), to discuss her nomination and vision for the U.S. intelligence community. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) also met with Gabbard and praised her leadership, calling her a “strong and proven leader.”

“It was wonderful catching up with Tulsi Gabbard,” Senator Ernst said after their meeting. “I look forward to working with her.”

As DNI, Gabbard would oversee 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI, making the role crucial in shaping national security policy.

Gabbard’s nomination faces scrutiny due to her past stance on Syria. In 2017, she made a controversial trip to Syria where she met with President Bashar al-Assad, a leader whose regime has faced widespread condemnation for brutal crackdowns on civilians. Gabbard’s refusal to label Assad as an enemy of the U.S. drew significant criticism, as she argued that Syria did not pose a direct threat to the United States.

Gabbard’s approach to Syria aligns with Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, which advocates for reducing U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts. However, her views continue to spark debate, particularly as the Assad regime was recently ousted following a prolonged conflict and the collapse of its rule.

If confirmed, Gabbard would make history as the first-ever Hindu American to head the Directorate of National Intelligence, a position created after the 9/11 attacks to coordinate intelligence across the U.S. government and serve as the president’s chief intelligence adviser. Though born in American Samoa to a Hindu mother and a Catholic father, Gabbard’s religious identity has been a significant part of her public persona.

Gabbard made history in 2018 by becoming the first Hindu to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and swearing in on the Bhagavad Gita. She also served as co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus and represented Hawaii in the House for eight years. During her tenure, she was a member of key committees, including Armed Services and Foreign Affairs.

While Gabbard’s past positions on Syria and her non-traditional political trajectory have raised eyebrows, her supporters see her as a strong leader who can bring a fresh perspective to intelligence leadership. Her confirmation hearing, which will scrutinize her approach to foreign policy and national security, will be a pivotal moment in shaping U.S. intelligence policy under the Trump administration.

As Gabbard navigates this process, many are watching closely to see if her past views on Syria, her independence from party politics, and her commitment to national security will position her as an effective intelligence chief.