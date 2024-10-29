U.S. Claims Russia, China, & Iran Are Behind Disinformation Campaigns—How Are They Impacting The Election?

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the threat of foreign interference has evolved dramatically since the tumultuous 2016 election.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the threat of foreign interference has evolved dramatically since the tumultuous 2016 election. Back then, Russian operatives relied on inflammatory and often poorly constructed posts to incite outrage, such as one Facebook post declaring, “Hillary is a Satan,” as reported by The New York Times. Now, foreign disinformation campaigns have matured, becoming increasingly subtle and difficult to detect, according to officials from U.S. intelligence and defense agencies, as well as researchers from various tech companies and academic institutions.

Intelligence assessments suggest that Russia aims to bolster former President Donald J. Trump’s candidacy, while Iran supports his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. China, however, appears to remain neutral in its desired outcome. The overarching goal of these campaigns has not changed: to sow discord and undermine the integrity of American democracy on the global stage.

Widespread Disinformation Across Multiple Platforms

In the wake of Russia’s initial forays into American election-related disinformation in 2016, the landscape has broadened significantly. Now, not only is Russia involved, but Iran and China have also ramped up their efforts, disseminating disinformation across a multitude of platforms, from niche forums discussing local weather to messaging groups aligned by common interests. Reports indicate that these countries are learning from one another, though whether they have coordinated strategies remains debated.

Russian operatives have turned to Telegram to share divisive videos, memes, and articles concerning the presidential election. Meanwhile, Chinese accounts have mimicked student identities to exacerbate tensions surrounding the war in Gaza. Both countries have also established a presence on Gab, a lesser-known social media platform popular among far-right users, to promote conspiracy theories.

Furthermore, Russian operatives are reportedly targeting potential Trump sympathizers on Reddit and other forums, focusing their efforts on six crucial swing states, as well as demographic groups like Hispanic Americans and gamers. Documents disclosed by the Department of Justice in September highlighted these strategies.

Targeted Messaging for Greater Impact

Today’s disinformation campaigns are not just aiming at broad demographics; they are meticulously crafted to reach specific districts and ethnic or religious groups within those areas. According to Melanie Smith, research director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, “When disinformation is custom-built for a specific audience by preying on their interests or opinions, it becomes more effective,” she told The New York Times.

Iran has notably established covert operations aimed at niche communities. For example, it launched a website called “Not Our War,” aimed at drawing in American military veterans, interspersing anti-American views with articles about the lack of support for active-duty soldiers. Other initiatives include “Afro Majority,” targeting Black Americans, and “Savannah Time,” which aims to influence conservative voters in Georgia. In Michigan, Iranian operatives created the “Westland Sun” to engage Arab Americans.

China and Russia have adopted similar strategies, with Chinese state media spreading disinformation in Spanish about the Supreme Court, which was then circulated by Spanish-speaking users on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, as reported by Logically, a disinformation monitoring organization.

Artificial Intelligence: A Game Changer in Disinformation

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has further advanced the capabilities of disinformation campaigns. Recent developments enable foreign state agents to execute their strategies with unprecedented finesse and efficiency. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, remarked, “A.I. capabilities are being used to exacerbate the threats that we expected and the threats that we’re seeing,” according to The New York Times.

OpenAI recently disclosed that it disrupted over 20 foreign operations leveraging its technology to disseminate disinformation. These included efforts by Russia, China, and Iran to create misleading websites and spread propaganda on social media platforms.

Challenges in Identifying Disinformation

The sophistication of these tactics has made it increasingly difficult for authorities to pinpoint disinformation campaigns. Russian operatives recently concealed their efforts by funding conservative commentators through a digital platform called Tenet Media, which served as a legitimate façade for disseminating politically charged videos and conspiracy theories. Even influencers who were unknowingly compensated for their appearances were unaware of the Russian funding source.

In a parallel scheme, Chinese operatives have developed a network of foreign influencers to disseminate their narratives, as described by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. This obfuscation has emboldened hostile states, making it challenging for government agencies and tech companies to combat these efforts effectively.

Declining Efforts from Tech Giants

Amid the rise in foreign disinformation, technology companies appear to be scaling back their initiatives to combat these threats. Major platforms, including Meta and Google, have reduced their efforts to label and eliminate disinformation since the last presidential election. Experts suggest that the lack of a cohesive strategy among tech companies hinders a unified approach against foreign disinformation, exacerbating the situation.

As Graham Brookie from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab noted, “Where there is more malign foreign influence activity, it creates more surface area, more permission for other bad actors to jump into that space,” he told The New York Times.

In conclusion, as the U.S. approaches the 2024 election, the sophistication of foreign disinformation efforts presents a formidable challenge. Understanding these evolving tactics is crucial in safeguarding the integrity of American democracy against such insidious influences.

