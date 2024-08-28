UAE’s Floating Hospital Provides Critical Medical Aid To Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis

The Prosthetics Centre at the UAE Floating Hospital is actively fitting artificial limbs for those who have lost their limbs due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. So far, measurements have been taken to manufacture prosthetics for seven patients, with arrangements underway to finalize procedures for an additional 25 cases. (Read more below)

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has delivered world-class medical services through its floating hospital in Al Arish, successfully performing complex surgeries for wounded and injured Palestinians. This initiative is designed to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people during a time of intense need.

The Prosthetics Centre at the UAE Floating Hospital is actively fitting artificial limbs for those who have lost their limbs due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. So far, measurements have been taken to manufacture prosthetics for seven patients, with arrangements underway to finalize procedures for an additional 25 cases. In tandem, these patients are receiving essential physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Recently, the medical team at the hospital accomplished a significant surgical feat by replacing the right hip joint of Suha, a 35-year-old patient, with a full artificial joint. After two months of follow-up and treatment, Suha has successfully resumed her normal life. Such surgeries, typically conducted in specialized hospitals, posed a considerable challenge but were successfully carried out thanks to the competence of the medical team and the availability of necessary equipment.

Since beginning its medical services on February 24, 2024, the UAE Floating Hospital has been overseen by an Emirati medical team from various specialties. The hospital has performed 1,263 diverse surgeries, addressing cases requiring urgent medical intervention and providing necessary postoperative care.

Launched under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the Prosthetics Centre at the floating hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices for orthopaedic treatment and prosthetics. This initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting the injured and alleviating the suffering faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

(With ANI Inputs)

