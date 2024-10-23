Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uber Camel: Lost Tourists Rescued By Camel Ride In Dubai Desert – Watch Viral Video!

When you picture Dubai, what springs to mind? Towering skyscrapers, luxury cars, and sprawling malls, right? But have you ever imagined calling for a ride and getting a camel?

Uber Camel: Lost Tourists Rescued By Camel Ride In Dubai Desert – Watch Viral Video!

When you picture Dubai, what springs to mind? Towering skyscrapers, luxury cars, and sprawling malls, right? But have you ever imagined calling for a ride and getting a camel?

In a bizarre turn of events, two women tourists, lost in the vast Dubai desert, had quite an adventure when their vehicle broke down. Desperate for help, they did what any tech-savvy traveler would do: opened the Uber app. However, what they saw left them in disbelief. Alongside regular ride options like ATVs and cars, the app offered them a camel ride as an option!

A Camel to the Rescue?

The viral video, reportedly filmed at Al Badayer on the Dubai-Hatta Road, shows the women’s reactions as they discovered that Uber had a “camel” option in the middle of the desert. One of the tourists, still amazed by what she saw, narrated the experience: “We got lost and decided to check Uber, and guess what? There’s a camel!”

Not long after their request, a man arrived on a camel, introducing himself as an “Uber Camel driver”. Without hesitation, one of the women jumped onto the camel, thoroughly amused by the novelty of the situation. They asked the driver, “What do you do for a living?” to which he humorously responded, “I drive Uber Camel. I help people who get lost.”

The idea of an Uber Camel service seemed almost too good to be true, adding to the surreal experience of being rescued from the desert in such an unconventional way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JETSET DUBAI (@jetset.dubai)

Netizens React: Real or Staged?

The video quickly went viral, and while many people found the entire episode hilarious, others questioned its authenticity. Netizens filled the comments section with a mix of amusement and skepticism.

One user pointed out the oddity, asking, “How can they be lost if they have a working smartphone, internet, and GPS?” Another added, “Doesn’t look like you’re in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you.” A few eagle-eyed users even claimed the location wasn’t in Dubai at all, but in Sharjah, commenting, “There are no red dunes in Dubai!”

The conversation turned even funnier when someone jokingly asked, “Does Uber Camel have a number plate too?” The idea of camel ride-sharing amused many, but some continued to suggest it was all staged for laughs, with one commenter writing, “This has to be staged, right? It’s too good to be true!”

Final Thoughts: A Ride to Remember

Whether staged or real, the concept of an Uber Camel is certainly intriguing and amusing for those fascinated by Dubai’s blend of modernity and tradition. And while camel rides aren’t exactly part of Uber’s official fleet, this story adds to the charm and humor of what can happen in the ever-surprising city of Dubai.

For the two women, this was undoubtedly a ride they’ll never forget, and for the rest of us, it’s a story that perfectly captures the spirit of adventure—with a dash of humor!

ALSO READ: Beijing: Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets China’s Industry and Information Minister

Filed under

camel ride Desert dubai Dubai Desert Tourists Uber Camel Uber Camel driver
Advertisement

Also Read

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox