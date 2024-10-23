Uber Camel: Lost Tourists Rescued By Camel Ride In Dubai Desert – Watch Viral Video!

When you picture Dubai, what springs to mind? Towering skyscrapers, luxury cars, and sprawling malls, right? But have you ever imagined calling for a ride and getting a camel?

In a bizarre turn of events, two women tourists, lost in the vast Dubai desert, had quite an adventure when their vehicle broke down. Desperate for help, they did what any tech-savvy traveler would do: opened the Uber app. However, what they saw left them in disbelief. Alongside regular ride options like ATVs and cars, the app offered them a camel ride as an option!

A Camel to the Rescue?

The viral video, reportedly filmed at Al Badayer on the Dubai-Hatta Road, shows the women’s reactions as they discovered that Uber had a “camel” option in the middle of the desert. One of the tourists, still amazed by what she saw, narrated the experience: “We got lost and decided to check Uber, and guess what? There’s a camel!”

Not long after their request, a man arrived on a camel, introducing himself as an “Uber Camel driver”. Without hesitation, one of the women jumped onto the camel, thoroughly amused by the novelty of the situation. They asked the driver, “What do you do for a living?” to which he humorously responded, “I drive Uber Camel. I help people who get lost.”

The idea of an Uber Camel service seemed almost too good to be true, adding to the surreal experience of being rescued from the desert in such an unconventional way.

Netizens React: Real or Staged?

The video quickly went viral, and while many people found the entire episode hilarious, others questioned its authenticity. Netizens filled the comments section with a mix of amusement and skepticism.

One user pointed out the oddity, asking, “How can they be lost if they have a working smartphone, internet, and GPS?” Another added, “Doesn’t look like you’re in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you.” A few eagle-eyed users even claimed the location wasn’t in Dubai at all, but in Sharjah, commenting, “There are no red dunes in Dubai!”

The conversation turned even funnier when someone jokingly asked, “Does Uber Camel have a number plate too?” The idea of camel ride-sharing amused many, but some continued to suggest it was all staged for laughs, with one commenter writing, “This has to be staged, right? It’s too good to be true!”

Final Thoughts: A Ride to Remember

Whether staged or real, the concept of an Uber Camel is certainly intriguing and amusing for those fascinated by Dubai’s blend of modernity and tradition. And while camel rides aren’t exactly part of Uber’s official fleet, this story adds to the charm and humor of what can happen in the ever-surprising city of Dubai.

For the two women, this was undoubtedly a ride they’ll never forget, and for the rest of us, it’s a story that perfectly captures the spirit of adventure—with a dash of humor!

