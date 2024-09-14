Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Thousands of mourners gathered in eastern Uganda for the funeral of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically died after being set on fire by her former boyfriend.

Thousands of mourners gathered in eastern Uganda for the funeral of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically died after being set on fire by her former boyfriend.

Brutal Attack in Kenya

Just under two weeks ago, Dickson Ndiema doused Cheptegei with petrol outside her home in north-west Kenya, near her training location. The 33-year-old athlete’s death, marked by its horrific nature, left her family heartbroken and shocked people worldwide. This incident highlighted the alarming levels of violence against women in Kenya, with several female athletes having been victims in recent years.

Emotional Funeral Ceremony

At the emotional and somber funeral held in a school field in Bukwo, Cheptegei’s home district, fellow athletes attended wearing black T-shirts bearing the slogan “say no to gender-based violence.” Earlier, local leaders conducted a memorial service with Cheptegei’s coffin on display, draped in the Ugandan flag. A moment of silence was observed, followed by a standing ovation as they paid their respects.

Councillors remembered Cheptegei as someone who lived “a simple and focused life” and provided guidance to fellow athletes. One councillor noted, “She inspired many children in the area to join athletics.” They also proposed naming a road and a local sports venue in her honor. Cheptegei is scheduled to be buried later on Saturday at her father’s homestead nearby.

Also Read: Pakistan Dismisses Special Representative To Afghanistan: Report

Death and Aftermath

Cheptegei succumbed to her injuries in hospital four days after the attack, with doctors reporting that burns covered more than 80% of her body, leading to multi-organ failure. Ndiema, who was also injured when some of the petrol splashed onto him, passed away on Monday. The attack occurred after Cheptegei returned from a church service at the God’s Dwelling Ministry.

On Friday, family members, friends, and activists against gender-based violence viewed her coffin at a funeral home in Eldoret, Kenya, before it was transported for the final rites.

Must Read: Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues