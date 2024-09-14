Home
Pakistan Dismisses Special Representative To Afghanistan: Report

The Pakistani government has removed its special representative to Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. According to media reports, Durrani was officially "relieved of his responsibilities as Special Representative on Afghanistan in Management Position" on September 10, as stated in an official notification.

The Pakistani government has removed its special representative to Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. According to media reports, Durrani was officially “relieved of his responsibilities as Special Representative on Afghanistan in Management Position” on September 10, as stated in an official notification. The exact reasons for his removal were not provided. Durrani, who was appointed in May 2023, reportedly struggled to make a significant impact on the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship. Sources indicated that he had limited influence in Kabul and had only minimal interactions with the Taliban-led interim government. Additionally, Durrani faced challenges due to the limited resources and strategies available to him.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations

The position of special envoy for Afghanistan was established in June 2020 following the US-Taliban Doha Accord, with the role designed to engage with the Taliban and other stakeholders involved in Afghanistan. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have recently deteriorated, primarily due to frequent attacks by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ongoing border skirmishes. Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, there has been an increase in terrorism incidents in Pakistan, which Islamabad had hoped a friendly Afghan government might help mitigate. However, the Pakistani government has continued to accuse the Afghan Taliban of allowing TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan, a claim the Afghan Taliban denies.

Other sources revealed that Durrani had limited resources and tools at his disposal, constrained by the broader strategy adopted by Pakistan. The Dawn newspaper reported that the country’s powerful military was dissatisfied with his performance. Additionally, Durrani himself grew increasingly frustrated, as his policy recommendations were often ignored by his superiors. This lack of support and influence contributed to his difficulties in making a meaningful impact in his role. Despite his efforts, the gap between his objectives and the prevailing government strategy further hindered his effectiveness in managing relations with Afghanistan.

