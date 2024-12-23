UK Backs Khalistani Groups, Assures Protection Against Alleged Harassment By India: REPORT

UK Minister Dan Jarvis responds to allegations that Sikhs in the UK are being targeted by the Indian government, assuring protection and condemning foreign harassment. He also urges India to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India's former diplomat Kanwal Sibal criticizes the UK's stance on Khalistani extremism.

The UK Minister of State for Security, Dan Jarvis, has issued a strong response to allegations that Sikhs in the UK are being targeted by or on behalf of the Indian government. This came after reports surfaced of Sikh individuals claiming to have faced harassment, particularly at UK airports, allegedly by officials linked to the Indian government. Jarvis condemned any such intimidation or harassment, emphasizing that the UK would not tolerate actions from foreign powers designed to threaten or harm its citizens.

Sikh organizations in the UK, some of which are linked to Khalistani movements, have raised similar allegations. These claims, echoed by groups in Canada and the US, have been met with denials from the Indian government in the past. Despite the absence of clear evidence, the Sikh Federation, an organization associated with Khalistani factions, received assurance of protection from the UK government. Dan Jarvis addressed the Federation in a letter dated December 10, which was later reported by The Guardian on December 19.

In his correspondence, Jarvis stated, “We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life, and through our intelligence agencies and police forces will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to keep people safe. Any attempt by any foreign power to intimidate, harass, or harm individuals or communities in the UK will not be tolerated.”

In addition to addressing these allegations, Jarvis also urged India to cooperate with Canada regarding the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar’s death has been a point of tension between Canada and India, with Canada accusing the Indian government of being involved in the assassination. India, however, has rejected these allegations, demanding credible evidence. Jarvis expressed confidence in Canada’s judicial system, stating that the UK “has full confidence” in the Canadian investigation, adding that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law.

India’s former foreign secretary, Kanwal Sibal, has strongly criticized Jarvis’s stance. In his response, Sibal accused the UK of supporting Khalistani extremists and undermining India’s sovereignty. “UK authorities have in fact long encouraged Khalistani extremists as well as ISI operatives in the UK to threaten India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security,” he told India Today. This sharp criticism highlights the ongoing tensions between India and the UK, particularly surrounding the treatment of Sikh separatists and the broader Khalistani movement.

In the midst of this controversy, the Khalsa Vox, a Sikh website, countered the claims of harassment, stating that there was no credible evidence to substantiate the allegations against the Indian government. The site also pointed out that many Sikh voices in the UK have distanced themselves from the Khalistani rhetoric, suggesting that the majority of the Sikh community does not align with such divisive views.

As these tensions continue to escalate, questions remain over the role of the UK in handling Sikh separatism and the influence of foreign powers on British soil.

