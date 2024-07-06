UK Elections: 28 Indian-Origin Members Enter Parliament, 12 Sikhs Among Them!

A record-breaking 28 individuals of Indian origin secured seats in the UK Parliament following Friday’s elections, with the Labour Party emerging as the dominant force among Indian diaspora representation.

Among the notable achievements, 12 Sikh MPs were elected, marking a significant milestone for the community in British politics. This places the UK second only to Canada, known for its sizable Punjabi diaspora and 18 Sikh MPs.

Labour’s triumph included prominent figures like Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, both securing their seats for the third consecutive term from Birmingham Edgbaston and Slough, respectively. Nadia Whittome, who identifies as queer and a Catholic Sikh, won her seat from Nottingham East for the second time, having become the youngest MP in 2019 at the age of 23.

Kirith Entwistle, also known as Kirith Ahluwalia, made history as the first woman elected MP from Bolton North East, while Sonia Kumar achieved a similar feat as the first woman MP from Dudley. Harpreet Kaur Uppal added to Labour’s successes by winning the Huddersfield parliamentary seat in her parliamentary debut.

The Conservative Party, while experiencing setbacks in the election, saw notable victories among British Indian MPs, including outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decisive win in Richmond and Northallerton. Other significant wins included former home secretaries Suella Braverman and Priti Patel, alongside Sunak’s Cabinet ally Claire Coutinho.

Reflecting the overall electoral landscape, Labour emerged with the highest number of winning candidates from the Indian diaspora, including veterans like Seema Malhotra and Valerie Vaz, who secured victories in Walsall and Bloxwich.

Labour secured a majority in the 650-seat UK House of Commons, prompting Mr Sunak to graciously acknowledge the election outcome and promise a smooth handover of leadership. “I apologize… I accept responsibility for the defeat,” Mr Sunak conveyed to Conservative Party members and supporters, reflecting on his decision to call an early election amidst challenging poll numbers.

Despite Labour’s clear victory, Mr Sunak retained his seat in Richmond and Northallerton and pledged to continue serving as an MP, though likely relinquishing party leadership responsibilities.

Despite challenges and losses in some constituencies, the election underscored the growing influence and representation of the Indian diaspora in shaping UK politics, with diverse voices and backgrounds contributing to the parliamentary discourse.

