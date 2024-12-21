Ukrainian drones struck two high-rise buildings in Kazan, Russia, igniting massive fires but causing no casualties. The attack, resembling the 9/11 attacks in the U.S., prompted airport closures and event cancellations. Russia blames Ukraine, which remains silent.

In a shocking escalation, Ukrainian drones targeted two high-rise buildings in Kazan, Russia, on Saturday, drawing eerie parallels to the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Unverified videos shared on social media platform X showed aerial objects colliding with the skyscrapers, setting off large explosions and billowing black smoke over the city.

Kazan Under Attack

Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic located approximately 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow, was struck by three waves of drones between 7:40 am and 9:20 am local time, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry. Rustam Minnikhanov, the leader of Tatarstan, confirmed the attacks in a Telegram post, stating, “Today Kazan suffered a massive drone attack. While before industrial enterprises were attacked, now the enemy targets civilians in the morning.”

The strikes targeted residential complexes, but fortunately, all residents were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported. Following the attack, the city’s airport temporarily suspended flight operations, and authorities canceled all major public events in Tatarstan as a precautionary measure.

The moment when drones hit high-rise buildings in Kazan after the deployment of the russian electronic surveillance system.

Broader Impact and Response

Russia’s aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, imposed temporary flight restrictions at two other airports—Izhevsk and Saratov. While restrictions in Saratov were later lifted, the incident underscores increasing tensions and risks for civilians.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that six drones were neutralized or destroyed during the attack but did not disclose the total number of drones involved.

Historical Parallels and Ukraine’s Silence

The Kazan strikes immediately drew comparisons to the September 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S., where nearly 3,000 lives were lost after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. Although the scale and casualties differ, the visual similarity between the events was enough to evoke widespread alarm.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack as of yet, maintaining its characteristic silence over drone operations on Russian territory.

Context of Escalating Conflict

This incident comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022. Despite international calls for peace, Russia has consistently rejected negotiations with Ukraine unless Kyiv renounces its NATO ambitions and withdraws from territories occupied by Russian forces.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have made notable advancements, controlling approximately 20% of Ukraine’s territory. However, a report by Reuters in late November suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be open to discussing a ceasefire deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump, although no concrete progress has been made.

The Cost of War

Since the invasion, the conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and plunged Moscow-West relations into the worst crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Drone strikes like the one in Kazan highlight how the war’s impact is increasingly spilling beyond traditional battle zones, intensifying civilian risks and global concern.

