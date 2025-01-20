Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Congratulates Trump, Expresses Hope for Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration, describing it as a "day of change" and a "day of hope."

In a post on X, Zelenskyy praised Trump’s decisive leadership and expressed optimism about future collaboration between Ukraine and the United States. “President Trump is always decisive, and the peace-through-strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority,” Zelenskyy stated.

I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges. President Trump is always decisive, and the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2025



The Ukrainian leader highlighted his commitment to fostering “beneficial cooperation” with the Trump administration in the years ahead, signaling a focus on strengthening ties and addressing global challenges together.

