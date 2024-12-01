Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
UN Halts Aid Shipments To Gaza Due To Looting, Blames Israel For Crisis

UNRWA announced it is halting aid deliveries through Gaza's main cargo crossing due to safety threats from armed gangs, citing worsening disorder partly caused by Israeli policies, worsening Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, announced on Sunday that it would be suspending aid deliveries through the main cargo crossing into Gaza due to significant safety threats posed by armed gangs. This move comes amid worsening disorder in the region, which UNRWA partially attributes to Israeli policies. This disruption will likely exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza as winter approaches.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of UNRWA, said the main access route to the Kerem Shalom crossing had become unsafe due to looting incidents. “Armed groups looted nearly 100 trucks traveling on the route in mid-November,” Lazzarini said, adding that a smaller shipment was stolen on Saturday. Kerem Shalom has been the only entry point for cargo into Gaza since the closure of the Rafah crossing in May, supplying almost two-thirds of Gaza’s aid last month.

Israel and UNRWA Trade Accusations

Lazzarini laid much of the blame for the collapse of humanitarian efforts on Israeli actions. He stated: “Political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid,” the unsafe conditions on aid routes, and the targeting of Hamas’ police force, which had provided security in the past, were all contributing factors. Israel has not made any public comment on these remarks.

The Israeli government has countered, accusing UNRWA of enabling Hamas to infiltrate its ranks, a claim the agency denies. Israel also passed a law last month to cut ties with UNRWA, further straining relations between the two.

Casualties and Continued Violence

Israeli airstrikes overnight resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians and injured three others, including two young children, in the Muwasi area, which shelters a large tent camp. The attack also injured their mother and an 8-month-old sister, according to Nasser Hospital officials. Another strike in Rafah, near the Egyptian border, killed four men. The Israeli military stated that it was not aware of the strikes and claimed it targets militants while trying to avoid civilian casualties. However, civilian deaths, including those of women and children, continue to be reported.

Accusations of War Crimes and Ethnic Cleansing

Moshe Yaalon, a former Israeli defense minister, accused the Israeli government of “ethnic cleansing” in northern Gaza. He highlighted the siege on towns like Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, and Jabaliya refugee camp, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, leaving around 75,000 still trapped. “War crimes are being committed here,” Yaalon asserted.

In response, Netanyahu’s Likud party denounced Yaalon’s accusations as “false statements” and claimed they were “a prize for the International Criminal Court and the camp of Israel haters.” The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas commander on charges of crimes against humanity. Additionally, the International Court of Justice is investigating allegations of genocide against Israel.

Ceasefire Talks Amid Persistent Strikes

The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas-led militants launched an attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis and captured over 250 hostages. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 44,000 Palestinians have died, with over half of the victims being women and children. Israel claims it has killed over 17,000 militants but has not provided proof.

The war has devastated Gaza, displacing 90% of its 2.3 million residents. Efforts at brokering a ceasefire, supported by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, have stalled as Israel refused Hamas’ demand for a complete withdrawal. President Isaac Herzog mentioned that indirect negotiations continue, signaling that a deal may still be possible.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, known for strong support of Israeli policies during his previous term, has pledged to end Middle East conflicts but has yet to detail his strategy.

ALSO READ: Russia Strikes In Syria's Aleppo, Killing Over 300 Insurgents Amid Rebel Offensive

 

