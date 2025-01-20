Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
‘Unjustified Arrests’, Freed Palestinians Criticize Their Detentions

Released Palestinian prisoners recount unjust arrests and mistreatment amid a ceasefire prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

In the early hours of Sunday, a white bus arrived at Fawakeh Square in Ramallah, carrying dozens of Palestinian prisoners released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Their freedom was exchanged for three Israeli hostages, highlighting the human toll of the conflict.

The released prisoners, including women and minors, were greeted with Palestinian and Hamas flags waving in solidarity. Many had been detained after October 7, 2023, accused of actions ranging from social media posts to participating in protests against the Gaza massacres.

Latifa Misha’sha, one of the 90 prisoners freed that day, had been jailed for an Instagram post supporting Gaza. Her brother, Basil, described the physical toll of her 20-month detention, noting her significant weight loss. Others shared similar stories, revealing charges of “incitement” tied to online expressions of solidarity.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has agreed to release hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. These include individuals held under administrative detention without trial, minors, and those accused of minor offenses. However, 230 prisoners serving life sentences for attacks against Israelis are set to be exiled to countries like Turkey and Qatar.

Former detainees recounted harrowing conditions, including reports of mistreatment and torture during detention. Shatha Jarabaa, a 24-year-old accused of “incitement,” described cold, leaking cells and inadequate clothing, which she believes were deliberate attempts to punish detainees.

Rights groups like B’Tselem have documented systemic abuse in Israeli prisons, particularly after the October 7 attack by Hamas. Despite official denials, testimonies continue to highlight inhumane treatment.

The ceasefire agreement, scheduled to last 42 days, brings temporary relief to some families but underscores the ongoing struggles of many Palestinians detained without transparent or credible charges.

ALSO READ: Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

