Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

In a significant development amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Yemen’s Houthi group has declared that they will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to only those with connections to Israel, contingent on the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This shift in strategy is expected to provide some relief to global maritime trade, which has been disrupted by attacks on commercial shipping vessels over the past year.

The Houthis, who have been involved in Yemen’s devastating civil war and have launched several attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and beyond, have now signaled a willingness to reduce tensions. This change in approach was confirmed by the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Centre (HOCC), a body based in Sanaa that coordinates between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators. The HOCC announced on Sunday that it would cease sanctions on vessels from the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as those sailing under their flags.

However, the group made it clear that this pause in attacks would not be indefinite. The Houthis emphasized that should the US, the UK, or Israel initiate any aggression against Yemen, sanctions against their vessels would immediately be reinstated. The Houthis’ decision to focus solely on Israel-linked vessels comes after a series of naval confrontations that have led to the targeting of commercial ships in international waters.

A Houthi spokesperson further stated that the group would suspend all military operations against Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea if the truce was fully implemented as agreed. While this pledge offers a glimmer of hope for the stability of global maritime trade, the agreement hinges on the success of the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Red Sea has long been a vital shipping route, with significant global trade passing through its waters. However, the ongoing conflict in Yemen and its subsequent impact on shipping lanes has raised concerns about the safety of this critical international route. By limiting their focus to Israel-linked ships, the Houthis have indicated a move towards de-escalation, which could ease some of the fears surrounding the safety of shipping in the region.

As the situation unfolds, the international community is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and the impact of this shift in Houthi strategy. With maritime trade disrupted and tensions high, any move toward stability in the region is seen as a positive development, though the full details and long-term effectiveness of the agreement remain to be seen.

