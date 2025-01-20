Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: 'Rules Are About to Change' Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration

On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, marking the beginning of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Anti-Ceasefire Israeli Group Warns Hamas: ‘Rules Are About to Change’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, marking the beginning of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel. This move came one day before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to take a firm stance on Middle East relations once in office.

In the wake of the hostages’ release, an Israeli group known as the Tikva Forum, which opposes negotiating with Hamas, warned that the “rules are about to change” in the region. The group, made up of relatives of Israeli hostages, stated that Hamas must immediately release all hostages. This strong statement came as Trump’s inauguration looms, with an incoming administration set to adopt a tougher approach towards Hamas.

Trump’s Involvement in Middle East Negotiations

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, was actively involved in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas brokered by the outgoing Biden administration, with assistance from Qatar and Egypt. Witkoff’s role in these discussions has raised expectations that the Trump administration will adopt a more assertive policy regarding the ongoing hostage crisis and future relations with Hamas.

In December, Tikva Forum organized a bold protest in Tel Aviv by displaying a massive banner with Trump’s image, demanding that Hamas release the hostages by January 20, 2025—Trump’s inauguration date. The banner carried a stark warning: “ALL OF THEM UNTIL THE 20.1 — OR THE FIRE OF HELL WILL OPEN,” referencing Trump’s earlier warning of “hell” if Hamas did not release the Israeli hostages by his inauguration.

In his campaign to secure the hostages’ release, Trump had previously warned of severe consequences for Hamas, and the release of hostages ahead of his swearing-in has become a focal point of his foreign policy stance. With 251 Israelis having been abducted by Hamas, 91 hostages remain in Gaza, intensifying calls for their immediate return.

Protests and Demonstrations in Support of Trump’s Efforts

As Trump’s inauguration day approaches, protests have erupted in Israel, where demonstrators have been wearing red caps similar to Trump’s campaign slogan hats, though these read, “End this fuc*ing war.” Protest signs expressing gratitude toward Trump for his involvement in the hostage negotiations and calling for a swift resolution included messages like, “Trump, thank you for handling this,” and “President Trump, bring them home.”

One protestor in Jerusalem voiced hope that Trump’s leadership would bring an end to the conflict, saying, “My only hope is that he can finish this war. This is what we want.”

With the ongoing hostage crisis and the looming transition in the US administration, all eyes are on the incoming president. The situation remains tense as Trump prepares to take office, promising a shift in the US approach to the Middle East, particularly in regard to Hamas and the ongoing conflict.

