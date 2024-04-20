US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Proliferation of Missile-Applicable Items to Pakistan

The United States has implemented sanctions on three Chinese companies and one from Belarus for secretly providing missile-applicable items to support Pakistan’s ballistic missile programs, including its long-range missile endeavors. This development was announced by the State Department on Friday.

The sanctioned entities include Xi’an Longde Technology Development and Tianjin Creative Source International Trade from China, along with Granpect Co. Ltd. from Belarus.

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, these companies have been involved in activities and transactions that significantly contribute to, or pose a risk of contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery, particularly by Pakistan.

Mr. Miller emphasized the US commitment to fortifying the global nonproliferation regime by disrupting procurement networks that aid proliferation activities of concern.

China, known as a steadfast ally of Pakistan, has been a primary supplier of arms and defense equipment for Islamabad’s ambitious military modernization initiatives.

Also read: Indian National Sentenced to 5 Years for Dark Web Drug Trafficking

The Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant in Belarus notably supplied special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. These chassis are integral as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles developed by Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), responsible for Missile Technology Control Regime Category I ballistic missile projects, as detailed in a State Department Factsheet.

Furthermore, Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited from China furnished missile-related equipment, such as a filament winding machine, for Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program intended for the NDC. Filament winding machines are capable of manufacturing rocket motor cases.

Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, also from China, supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, including stir welding equipment, assessed by the United States to be utilized in manufacturing propellant tanks for space launch vehicles. Additionally, a linear accelerator system supplied by Tianjin Creative was likely intended for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), responsible for developing MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

Granpect Company, implicated in the sanctions, collaborated with Pakistan’s SUPARCO to provide equipment for testing large-diameter rocket motors. Granpect Co. Ltd. was also involved in supplying equipment for similar testing purposes to Pakistan’s NDC.

The imposition of these sanctions underscores the US government’s commitment to counteracting the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stringent controls on sensitive technologies and materials globally.