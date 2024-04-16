US Recognizes India's Role As Largest Democracy And Vital Partner

The Biden administration emphasized that India held significant strategic importance as a partner of the US and reiterated that the nature of the relationship was anticipated to stay the same. During a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller addressed inquiries regarding the US-India relationship, particularly in light of certain critical articles and opinion pieces concerning the Indian government published prior to the Lok Sabha elections in India.

To a question on alleged “concerns about democratic backsliding in India” and the recent statements by the State Department regarding the alleged “crackdown on opposition”, Miller said, “India is the world’s largest democracy. It is an important strategic partner of the United States and I expect that to remain true.”

READ MORE

Coral Bleaching : Unprecedented Ocean Heat Fuels Record-Breaking Coral Bleaching Event

In recent times, US officials have described India as a “very important partner” emphasizing that the bond between the two nations is steadily advancing.

Following the landmark Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House last year, there has been some tension in the bilateral relationship, especially regarding the Sikh separatist movement in the US and the unusual statement made by the State Department regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. India strongly protested against the State Department’s comment on this matter.

ALSO READ

Netanyahu Faces Heat Amid Iran Attack As Allies Push For Caution