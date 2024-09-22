Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
US Returns Around 300 Stolen Indian Antiquities During PM Modi’s Visit

During his recent visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to thank the US government and President Joe Biden for returning 297 important antiquities to India.

US Returns Around 300 Stolen Indian Antiquities During PM Modi’s Visit

During his recent visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to thank the US government and President Joe Biden for returning 297 important antiquities to India. In a post on X, he highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural ties and fighting against the illicit trade of cultural artifacts. “I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of these artefacts to India,” he wrote.

A Symbolic Gesture at the Bilateral Meeting

The return of the antiquities was made even more significant as some were displayed during PM Modi’s meeting with President Biden at the latter’s residence in Delaware. This gesture emphasized the deepening cultural relationship between the two countries.

The Importance of the Antiquities

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi expressed his appreciation for Biden’s support, emphasizing that these items are not just artifacts but a vital part of India’s history and identity.

MUST READ: Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

Rich Diversity of the Collection

These antiquities date back nearly 4,000 years, ranging from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE. They come from various parts of India, with a significant number being terracotta pieces from Eastern India. The collection also includes items made of stone, metal, wood, and ivory, showcasing the country’s diverse heritage.

Enhancing Cultural Relations

The MEA pointed out that returning cultural property has become a key focus in India-US relations. Since 2016, the US has returned many trafficked or stolen artifacts to India. In past visits, Modi has witnessed similar handovers, including 157 antiquities in 2021 and 105 in 2023.

New Agreement to Protect Cultural Heritage

This July, India and the US took an important step by signing their first “Cultural Property Agreement,” aimed at curbing the illicit trafficking of antiquities. This agreement reflects a mutual commitment to preserving cultural heritage and demonstrates the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

The return of these artifacts highlights a shared dedication to safeguarding history and cultural identity, reinforcing the collaborative spirit between India and the US.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Highlights Quad’s Role In Global Conflicts

