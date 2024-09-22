PM Modi Highlights Quad’s Role In Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a significant address at the Quad Summit held in Delaware, US, reflecting on the critical juncture at which the meeting of global leaders is taking place amidst widespread international tensions.

Importance of the Quad Alliance

During his opening remarks, PM Modi stressed the necessity of the Quad alliance in a world rife with conflicts. “Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the QUAD’s working together on the basis of shared democratic values is very important for the entire humanity,” he stated. He reaffirmed that the Quad is not an adversarial alliance but one that champions a “rules-based international order,” prioritizing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and advocating for peaceful resolutions to disputes.

Shared Commitments for the Indo-Pacific

PM Modi outlined the shared goals of the Quad nations, emphasizing the commitment to a “free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” He highlighted the initiatives already undertaken by the alliance, which include collaborative efforts in health, climate change, security, emerging technologies, and capacity building. This focus on cooperation aims to enhance stability and foster growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

Acknowledgment of Leadership

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards President Joe Biden for his leadership and contributions to the Quad. “It gives me immense pleasure to participate at this Quad Summit during my third term. Under your leadership, the first summit of 2021 was organized,” he noted, recognizing the unprecedented expansion of cooperation among the Quad nations in a short span of time. Modi conveyed his appreciation for Biden’s commitment to the alliance.

Future of the Quad

In a gesture of goodwill, PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, signaling India’s active role in steering the agenda of the alliance forward.

Bilateral Talks and Broader Engagement

Modi’s visit to the US includes a series of key engagements beyond the Quad Summit. Prior to the summit, he met with President Biden to discuss strengthening US-India relations and addressing regional and global conflicts. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with other leaders, travel to New York for an event addressing the American-Indian community, engage with American tech business leaders, and deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As the world grapples with various conflicts, the Quad Summit presents a vital platform for collaboration among democratic nations. PM Modi’s address underscores the commitment of India and its partners to work together for a more stable and prosperous future, reinforcing the significance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

