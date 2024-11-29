Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Forces Pushing Praying Protester Off Containers

A video has emerged online showing Pakistan security forces pushing a man off a stack of shipping containers during a protest in Islamabad.

Viral Video Shows Pakistan Forces Pushing Praying Protester Off Containers

A video has emerged online showing Pakistan security forces pushing a man off a stack of shipping containers during a protest in Islamabad. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, took place as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered to demand his release from prison.

According to party representatives, the man was praying on top of a 25-foot-tall tower of containers when armed officers approached him. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated, “The officers brutally pushed him off from a height equivalent to three storeys.” The containers had been erected as barriers to prevent protesters from reaching their destination.

The video clip shows security forces climbing to the top of the container, surrounding the man, and then pushing him off the edge. PTI officials have said they are investigating the man’s condition, which remains unknown.

Clashes and Arrests

The protests in Islamabad have resulted in violent clashes over the past few days. At least six people, including four security personnel and two civilians, were reported dead. On Tuesday, police used tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to reach Democracy Square. Over 600 protesters were arrested during the operation, bringing the total number of arrests since the demonstrations began to over 1,000.

Protest Suspension

Imran Khan’s party launched the protest march on Sunday, vowing to remain in the capital until the former Prime Minister’s release. However, PTI announced on Wednesday that the protests were “temporarily suspended” due to what they described as “government brutality.” The party accused law enforcement of “launching a violent assault” on peaceful demonstrators, claiming that live rounds were fired “with the intent to kill as many people as possible.” PTI also alleged that several party members were killed, though these claims have not been substantiated.

Authorities have defended their actions, arguing that the demonstrations had escalated into acts of “terrorism,” citing attacks on security personnel and damage to public property.

Background on Imran Khan’s Arrest

Imran Khan, who was arrested in 2023, faces multiple charges, including allegations that he and his wife accepted land as a bribe. He also faces anti-terrorism charges tied to violence after his arrest. Other allegations, such as unlawfully disclosing state secrets in 2022 and entering into an unlawful marriage in 2018, have resulted in acquittals.

The protests and political unrest reflect ongoing tensions in Pakistan as PTI continues to challenge the government over Khan’s detention.

Read More : FBI Alerts Shoppers to Watch Out for Scams During Black Friday Deals

Filed under

imran khan Pakistan PAKISTAN PROTESTS

