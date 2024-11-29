FBI Alerts Shoppers to Watch Out for Scams During Black Friday Deals

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the FBI has cautioned consumers to remain vigilant against scams that often target buyers and sellers during events like Black Friday sales.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the FBI has cautioned consumers to remain vigilant against scams that often target buyers and sellers during events like Black Friday sales. The agency highlighted the surge in online transactions and the potential risks associated with them.

“Don’t become a scammer’s next victim,” the FBI urged in a statement, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding personal information and finances while shopping.

Common Scams to Watch Out For

The FBI warned about several fraudulent practices that shoppers should be wary of:

Non-delivery scams : Payment is made, but goods are never delivered.

: Payment is made, but goods are never delivered. Non-payment scams : Sellers ship goods but never receive payment.

: Sellers ship goods but never receive payment. Auction fraud : Items purchased are not as described on the auction site.

: Items purchased are not as described on the auction site. Gift card fraud: Scammers request payment using pre-paid cards.

In 2022, non-payment and non-delivery scams resulted in losses exceeding $309 million, as per the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2023 report. Additionally, credit card fraud accounted for $173 million in losses.

Tips for Safe Online Shopping

The FBI outlined practical measures to help consumers avoid falling victim to scams:

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or email attachments, including those appearing on websites or social media platforms. Suspicious links may lead to phishing scams, which could compromise personal information such as passwords or bank details.

Verify the legitimacy of sellers or buyers before proceeding with transactions. Always check website URLs for security, and avoid sites that seem untrustworthy.

Do not wire money directly to a seller or provide sensitive personal information like social security numbers or banking details.

If a seller lacks detailed descriptions of their goods or a buyer insists on illegitimate payment methods, it’s best to avoid the transaction.

The FBI emphasized the importance of exercising caution and maintaining awareness to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience during the festive season.

