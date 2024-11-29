Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel Bus Shooting: 8 Injured In Ariel Attack; One Assailant Dead, Manhunt For Second Suspect | WATCH

Two attackers opened fire on a civilian bus at Ariel in West Bank, leaving 8 persons injured. A security person shot dead one attacker, while the other escaped, and his whereabouts are still being traced by the police.

Israel Bus Shooting: 8 Injured In Ariel Attack; One Assailant Dead, Manhunt For Second Suspect | WATCH

Two armed men fired on a civilian bus at the Giti Avisar junction, leaving eight people injured, in a shocking terror attack near the Israeli settlement of Ariel. Of those injured, three are in critical condition and one in moderate condition.

The attackers, armed with assault rifles, targeted the bus, shattering its windows and spraying gunfire on the passengers. First responders from the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service confirmed that four individuals were hit by bullets. Three of them sustained serious injuries, while one was reported to be in moderate condition. Four passengers suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

Security Forces Rush To The Scene

Israeli security forces were very quick to respond to the attack. One of the two attackers was shot dead by security personnel, but the second attacker escaped. The IDF in collaboration with local police and other security agencies have launched an intense manhunt to apprehend the remaining attacker.

Watch the video here:

The Giti Avisar junction has been cordoned off as the authorities continue to search for the second gunman and to investigate the incident. The attack is yet another sign of the growing tensions in the region.

No Claims Of Responsibility

As of reporting, no group has yet come out to claim responsibility for the attack. Security forces are focusing efforts on establishing the motives of the shooting and ensuring that the violence is not repeated in the region.

This brazen attack has, yet again, exposed the persisting instability in the area with Israeli security forces making an effort to maintain peace and prevent further acts of terrorism. The search for the second attacker is still on as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

ALOS READ | Tesla’s Image Takes A Hit As Musk’s Support For Trump Turns Owners Away

Filed under

Breaking news Israel Bus Shooting Israel Terror Attack World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Delays Key Meeting As India And Pakistan Clash Over Hosting

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Delays Key Meeting As India And Pakistan Clash Over Hosting

Mexican President Confident That A Tariff War With The US Can Be Avoided

Mexican President Confident That A Tariff War With The US Can Be Avoided

India’s Q2 FY2025 GDP Growth Drops To 5.4%: What It Means For The Economy

India’s Q2 FY2025 GDP Growth Drops To 5.4%: What It Means For The Economy

Volkswagen India ‘Msclassified Imports’; Faces $1.4 Bn Tax Evasion Notice

Volkswagen India ‘Msclassified Imports’; Faces $1.4 Bn Tax Evasion Notice

Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Justin Sun Eats $6.2 Million Banana Artwork

Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur Justin Sun Eats $6.2 Million Banana Artwork

Entertainment

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox