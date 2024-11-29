Israel Bus Shooting: 8 Injured In Ariel Attack; One Assailant Dead, Manhunt For Second Suspect | WATCH

Two attackers opened fire on a civilian bus at Ariel in West Bank, leaving 8 persons injured. A security person shot dead one attacker, while the other escaped, and his whereabouts are still being traced by the police.

Two armed men fired on a civilian bus at the Giti Avisar junction, leaving eight people injured, in a shocking terror attack near the Israeli settlement of Ariel. Of those injured, three are in critical condition and one in moderate condition.

The attackers, armed with assault rifles, targeted the bus, shattering its windows and spraying gunfire on the passengers. First responders from the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service confirmed that four individuals were hit by bullets. Three of them sustained serious injuries, while one was reported to be in moderate condition. Four passengers suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

Security Forces Rush To The Scene

Israeli security forces were very quick to respond to the attack. One of the two attackers was shot dead by security personnel, but the second attacker escaped. The IDF in collaboration with local police and other security agencies have launched an intense manhunt to apprehend the remaining attacker.

Palestinian terrorist attacks packed Children’s School Bus in Israel, riddling it with bullets in an attempt to kill dozens of Israeli children. 3 people are injured, with a 13 year old boy suffering after being hit in the face by shards of broken glass. The bus, which was… pic.twitter.com/EOSQ9Ai6kV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2024

The Giti Avisar junction has been cordoned off as the authorities continue to search for the second gunman and to investigate the incident. The attack is yet another sign of the growing tensions in the region.

No Claims Of Responsibility

As of reporting, no group has yet come out to claim responsibility for the attack. Security forces are focusing efforts on establishing the motives of the shooting and ensuring that the violence is not repeated in the region.

This brazen attack has, yet again, exposed the persisting instability in the area with Israeli security forces making an effort to maintain peace and prevent further acts of terrorism. The search for the second attacker is still on as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

