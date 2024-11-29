Tesla’s Image Takes A Hit As Musk’s Support For Trump Turns Owners Away

Many Tesla owners are embarrassed by the controversial political support of Elon Musk for Trump and far-right views. Sales of anti-Musk stickers have surged, and owners are considering selling their cars after distancing themselves from the billionaire's actions.

Many Tesla owners find themselves questioning their loyalty to the electric car brand as Elon Musk’s public endorsement of Donald Trump and far-right conspiracy theories continue unabated. As people increasingly feel uncomfortable with the actions and statements of the CEO, many Tesla owners are publicly expressing their disaffection with Musk by plastering anti-Musk messages on their cars.

This is a significant moment for the brand as the personal values of Tesla owners distance themselves from the controversial CEO.

Anti-Musk merchandise is flying off the shelves, especially stickers and decals, as Tesla owners express their dismay at Musk’s politics and rhetoric. Matt Hiller, a Hawaii-based aquarium worker, saw an opportunity to cash in on this new direction of anti-Musk stickers which has especially caught on among Tesla owners. “Sales have really spiked. The day after the election was the biggest day ever,” Hiller explained.

He observed that people were incensed over the political actions of Musk especially how he endorsed the campaign of Donald Trump and even aligned with far right-wing ideologies.

Hiller, who himself refrained from buying a Tesla, sold stickers like “Anti Elon Tesla Club” and “I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy.” His other works feature caricatures of Musk in clown makeup with the legend “Space Clown.”

“People keep telling me that they feel they can drive their Teslas again with these stickers,” Hiller said. These remarks exemplify the sense of embarrassment that some owners of Tesla vehicles are beginning to have when owning up to what has been made synonymous as the Musk personal view.

The entrepreneur shifted from tech innovator to a polarizing figure, at least in the opinion of most liberals who previously worshipped him. The firm’s ascendancy to become the world’s leading electric car manufacturer was galvanized by the entrepreneur’s commitment to battling climate change: Musk had said numerous times that the threat to mankind was climate change.

However, his outspoken support for Donald Trump and the promotion of conspiracy theories on his platform X (formerly Twitter) have totally changed his image.

For many electric vehicle enthusiasts, especially those who valued Tesla’s mission for a greener world, Musk’s embrace of far-right views has created a deep sense of disillusionment. “I thought Elon was advancing our country, but he’s turned out to be kind of an evil person,” said Mika Houston, a Las Vegas-based gymnastics teacher who owns a Tesla Model 3.

“It’s scary for someone with that sort of money to be so close to a politician.” Houston confessed she feels embarrassed to take her car out nowadays, even purchasing an anti-Musk magnet for the rear window.

Dilemma Of Driving A Tesla

Tesla owners are grappling with an ethical dilemma: continue driving a car they once admired for its innovation or sell the vehicle as a protest against Musk’s actions. Pamela Perkins, a photographer in California’s Silicon Valley, purchased a Model Y with the hope of driving a sporty, eco-friendly car.

However, as Musk’s political leanings became more apparent, she began to reconsider her purchase. “There was a time I thought Elon Musk was a genius but he went bad very quickly,” Perkins shared. “I remember saying to my husband I should sell this car and send a message, for my own conscience.”

To others, selling their Tesla is an option to distance themselves from the billionaire. Other individuals, however, remain confused as to whether their actions would impact the car company’s success. Still, despite the increasing criticism, Tesla remains the electric car giant in the US.

Consequences Of Musk’s Politics On Tesla Sales

It is unknown if Musk’s political connections will damage the bottom line at Tesla. Tesla car sales have dropped a bit in the last few months, and some analysts are giving the company credit for the projected 7% decrease in sales for the quarter by attributing that to stiff competition and stale lineup. “Tesla isn’t the only player in town now and they haven’t been aggressive in putting new products out,” said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive.

Musk’s involvement in Trump’s administration is also a cause for concern, as some Tesla buyers fear the implications of a potential rollback of electric vehicle incentives under the new administration. “I don’t think we’ve seen any impacts in sales because of this – yet,” Streaty added. “I do think this will happen, but it remains to be seen which consumers he attracts and which he loses.”

