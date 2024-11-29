China Offers Cooperation in Baltic Sea Cut Cable Investigation

China has expressed its willingness to assist in an investigation into the severing of two critical undersea data cables in the Baltic Sea earlier this month.

China has expressed its willingness to assist in an investigation into the severing of two critical undersea data cables in the Baltic Sea earlier this month. The statement came after Sweden formally requested Beijing’s cooperation in probing the incidents, which occurred between November 17 and 18 in an area where a Chinese-flagged vessel was spotted.

The damaged cables have since been repaired, restoring vital communication links between Northern and Central Europe. However, the incidents have raised concerns about potential sabotage, prompting joint investigations by regional authorities.

China’s Position on the Incident

The Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated its openness to aiding the investigation, emphasizing the importance of uncovering the truth.

“China is willing to work with relevant countries to find out the truth,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated on Friday. She also confirmed that communication between China and Sweden regarding the matter is ongoing.

The vessel in question, the Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier flying the Chinese flag, was reportedly in the vicinity during the time of the cable disruptions. The ship is currently anchored in the Kattegat Strait, an international waterway between Sweden and Denmark.

Network operators announced on Friday that the severed cables had been restored to normal functioning. The quick turnaround was welcomed by stakeholders relying on the critical infrastructure for connectivity.

“The fault was repaired slightly faster than expected,” said Ari-Jussi Knaapila, CEO of Finnish network operator Cinia. He confirmed that the cable running between Finland and Germany was “fully restored.”

Similarly, Swedish telecommunications operator Arelion reported that its cable connecting Sweden to Lithuania had also been successfully repaired by late Thursday.

Sweden Calls for Inspection with China

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, has called for greater scrutiny of the Yi Peng 3, suggesting that the vessel should move to Swedish waters for an official inspection.

“Sweden has expressed our desire for the ship to move to Swedish waters, and we are in contact with China from Sweden,” Kristersson told reporters.

In addition, Sweden has sent a formal request to China, urging cooperation with Swedish authorities to shed light on the events leading to the cable disruptions.

The incidents prompted Finnish, Swedish, and Lithuanian authorities to form a joint investigative team. Germany has also launched a separate inquiry into the matter.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed his belief that the damage to the cables was likely an act of sabotage. However, the investigation has yet to yield concrete conclusions regarding the parties responsible.

Russia Dismisses Sabotage Claims

Russia, which has faced accusations in the past concerning similar incidents, has dismissed any speculation about its involvement in the Baltic Sea cable damage. Russian officials described the allegations as “absurd” and “laughable.”

The severing of undersea cables is a serious concern, as such infrastructure underpins global communications and internet services. The incidents highlight the vulnerabilities of critical systems in regions marked by geopolitical tensions.