Donald Trumps Leaves The Internet Asking For More As He Roasts Democrats With A Thanksgiving Parody Video- WATCH!

Hours after extending Thanksgiving wishes, even to his political opponents, President-elect Donald Trump took shots at Democrats with a parody video inspired by the holiday classic Christmas Vacation.

The 35-second video, shared on Truth Social, features a digitally altered President Joe Biden as Clark Griswold, the character made famous by Chevy Chase. In the video, Biden’s voice humorously declares, “If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat.”

Donald Trumps Roasts Democrats With A Parody Video

California Rep. Adam Schiff is depicted as Cousin Eddie, saying, “Save the neck for me, Clark,” while Vice President Kamala Harris is portrayed as Eddie’s wife, Catherine, accompanied by her trademark laugh. These roles were originally played by Randy Quaid and Miriam Flynn in the 1989 film.

The video also includes a computer-generated depiction of First Lady Jill Biden as Ellen Griswold, looking visibly uneasy. Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seated nearby, with Pelosi sipping a glass of wine.

The parody reaches its comedic climax when Biden’s Clark carves into an overly dry turkey that collapses in front of the group. From the turkey carcass, Trump dramatically emerges, performing his signature dance moves to the Village People’s “YMCA,” a staple from his campaign rallies.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “The Squad” are also featured, with Omar laughing and Ocasio-Cortez reacting in shock as the parody concludes.

Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Message

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a Thanksgiving message that included a jab at his critics. “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country but have miserably failed,” he wrote. He assured supporters that “our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong” and promised a renewed sense of pride in being American.

The playful video and pointed holiday message reflect Trump’s characteristic blend of humor and political commentary.