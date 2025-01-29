Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
VIRAL VIDEO: What Happened To The Pilot? F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Eielson Air Force Base In Alaska

The F-35 fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has been the subject of controversy, with critics accusing the company of cutting corners in its production process.

VIRAL VIDEO: What Happened To The Pilot? F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Eielson Air Force Base In Alaska


A shocking video has emerged showing an F-35 fighter jet crashing onto the runway and bursting into flames during a training exercise at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday afternoon, January 28.

The $81 million jet spiraled down after the pilot ejected and safely landed on the runway using a parachute.

Pilot Ejects Safely After Inflight Malfunction

The footage, which was shared on social media, captured the dramatic moment the jet fell to the ground after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

Although the jet exploded upon impact, the pilot was safely transported to Bassett Army Hospital for observation following the incident. According to Col. Paul Townsend, the pilot experienced an “inflight malfunction” prior to the crash.

As cleanup efforts continue at the crash site, officials from the 354th Fighter Wing have warned people not to stop on the nearby highway to take pictures of the wreckage. They also reminded the public that photography is prohibited in the section of the base nearest to the crash site due to federal law.

U.S. Air Force Vows Thorough Investigation

In response to the crash, Col. Townsend emphasized the Air Force’s commitment to the safety and security of its personnel. He assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to understand the cause of the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The F-35 fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has been the subject of controversy, with critics accusing the company of cutting corners in its production process.

Despite the high costs, which have been reduced from $135.8 million in 2021 to $81 million in 2024, the program has faced criticism for its complexity and shortcomings.

Elon Musk Criticizes the F-35 and Advocates for Drones

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, recently criticized the F-35 program for its inefficiency, labeling the fighter jet as a “jack of all trades, master of none.” Musk also argued that the design was flawed from the start and claimed that manned fighter jets are obsolete in the modern era of drone warfare. He suggested that drones are the future of military technology, warning that manned fighter jets would only lead to the loss of pilots’ lives.

Despite the ongoing criticism, the F-35 program is expected to continue until 2088, with costs projected to exceed $2 trillion, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The future of the F-35 remains uncertain, with debates surrounding its effectiveness and the potential for drone technology to take over in future military operations.

