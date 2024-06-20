Vladimir Putin Arrives In Vietnam For State Visit After North Korea Trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vietnam for an official state visit following his recent trip to North Korea. Putin landed at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on Thursday, where he was greeted with a red carpet reception and a guard of honour. Senior Vietnamese officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, welcomed him, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Key Meetings and Discussions

During his visit, President Putin is scheduled to hold discussions with several top Vietnamese leaders:

President of Vietnam

General Secretary of the Communist Party

Prime Minister

Chairman of the National Assembly

Putin will also meet with Vietnamese alumni of Soviet and Russian universities, underscoring the enduring educational and cultural connections between the two countries.

Strengthening Ties with North Korea

Putin’s visit to Vietnam comes on the heels of his significant trip to North Korea. During this visit, he highlighted the enhanced relationship between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing a commitment to mutual support in the face of any aggression. This announcement followed the signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement that updates previous agreements from 1961, 2000, and 2001.

Historic Visit to North Korea

Putin’s visit to North Korea, his first in 24 years, was marked by widespread public celebration. Thousands of North Koreans lined the streets, waving flags and presenting flowers in welcome. During the visit, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced a “breakthrough” strategic partnership, covering political, trade, investment, cultural, and security sectors.

Criticism of U.S. Policies

In his remarks, Putin criticized the joint military exercises conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan, describing them as “hostile” towards North Korea and labeling U.S. policy as “confrontational.” Kim Jong-un lauded the new alliance with Russia as a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.

Ceremonial Highlights

The visit featured a grand ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square, complete with military personnel, mounted soldiers, and cheering children. Putin and Kim stood together during the Russian national anthem and later rode in an open-top limousine, acknowledging the enthusiastic crowds.

As a symbolic gesture, Putin presented Kim with an Aurus car and a tea set, echoing a similar gift from a previous meeting. Details of the gifts Putin received were not disclosed, but his aide Yuri Ushakov described them as “also good gifts.”

Putin’s state visit to Vietnam, following his impactful trip to North Korea, underscores Russia’s strategic efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties in Asia. This visit highlights the deepening relationship between Russia and Vietnam, reinforcing Putin’s broader regional engagement strategy.