WARNING! Rivers Of Blood Will Flow In Paris Olympics, Hamas Terrorist Shares Video

A triggering video is going viral on social media, where a masked man is seen speaking in Arabics, where he threatens of violence at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Informing the the most awaited Olympics 2024 is all set to start from July 26 and will continue till August 11. It is to be noted that in this Olympics, Israel will also be participating.

The video released on Tuesday, where the masked man threatens France and President Emmanuel Macron That they must be ready to face the concequences for taking the side of ‘Zionis Regime’ amid chaos with Palestine.

⚠️BREAKING: Palestinian terrorists have released a horrific video threatening Paris and the Olympics: “You will pay for what you have done. Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris” If anyone actually thinks peace can be made with them, they are out of their mind. pic.twitter.com/JdfFbGnrHe — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 23, 2024

Today Hamas released a video threatening that “rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris” at the Olympic Games #Paris2024 #HamasAreTerrorists #Olympics #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/s5QnziTLG7 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) July 23, 2024

The man, dressed in dark clothing with a Palestinian flag draped over his chest, declares that “rivers of blood will flow” through Paris, suggesting an imminent attack. The video ends with the man holding a fake severed head.

While some have speculated that Hamas might be responsible, there is no clear evidence linking the video to the group, and it has not been shared on official Hamas channels.

However, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, but it has heightened concerns about security risks at the Paris Olympics, which are set to be the most heavily policed games in history. Previous Olympics have been targeted by attacks, such as the 1972 Munich Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Also Read: I Will Finish The Job For America: Joe Biden To Address The Nation At 8 PM

How Many Countries Taking Part In Olympics 2024?

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC confirmed that athletes from “the territories of 206 National Olympic Committees” and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will participate in this global event.