Watch: Barron Trump Steals the Spotlight at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

As Donald Trump prepared to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, his family shared a light-hearted moment that caught the public’s attention. At the U.S. Capitol, the Trump siblings gathered for a memorable photograph, only to be photobombed by the youngest member of the family, Barron Trump.

Barron’s Playful Moment Captured

A video shared by Washington Post journalist Emily Davies on X (formerly Twitter) showcased the candid moment. In the clip, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump) posed for a photograph when 18-year-old Barron Trump sneaked into the frame.

Ivanka, noticing her half-brother’s playful photobomb, laughed and patted him on the arm, exclaiming, “Ah, that’s the best.” While her reaction was filled with surprise and amusement, Tiffany and Lara appeared to take the moment in stride.

All of Donald Trump’s children—Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron—attended the ceremony to support their father during his historic inauguration.

Barron Trump Draws Social Media Buzz

Despite the focus on Donald Trump’s swearing-in, Barron Trump managed to capture the limelight. Standing tall at 18, Barron drew attention as he towered over his parents, Melania and Donald Trump, during the ceremony.

President-elect Trump’s children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

Introducing his youngest son to the audience at Capitol One Arena, Trump proudly referred to him as his “very tall son,” a comment met with applause from the crowd. “I have a very tall son,” Trump said with a smile as Barron waved to acknowledge the introduction.

Barron’s Role in the Campaign

Donald Trump didn’t shy away from crediting Barron for his contributions to the campaign. “He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points,” Trump shared. Highlighting his son’s insights, Trump said, “He was saying, ‘Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one.’ We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well.”

One notable suggestion from Barron was for Trump to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Trump acknowledged this as a strategic move and praised his son for “understanding the market.”

As Donald Trump begins his term as the 47th President, the inauguration day offered a glimpse into the close-knit and dynamic nature of the Trump family. Barron’s playful photobomb and towering presence added a touch of humor and warmth to an otherwise formal event, making him a standout figure on a historic day for the United States.