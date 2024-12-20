The incident, captured in a now-viral 7-second video, shows Cathy Juvinao hiding her vape pen as the camera focuses on her. Later, she is seen exhaling smoke.

Colombian Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao has come under fire after being caught secretly vaping during a parliamentary session on healthcare reform.

The incident, captured in a now-viral 7-second video, shows Juvinao, a member of the Green Alliance Party, hastily hiding her vape pen as the camera focuses on her. Moments later, she is seen exhaling smoke.

WATCH:

sem condições com essa deputada colombiana (cathy juvinao) que foi flagrada usando vape durante uma sessão sobre *pasme* uma reforma na SAÚDE pic.twitter.com/BfV18JogLy — paiva (@paiva) December 20, 2024

It occurred during a crucial discussion on Colombia’s healthcare system on December 17. Juvinao, who represents Bogotá, was seen using the vape pen before quickly concealing it once she realized she was being filmed.

The video has sparked widespread criticism across Colombia, with many questioning her conduct during such an important debate.

Cathy Juvinao Issues Apology

Facing mounting backlash, Juvinao issued an apology the following day, December 18, through a post on X.

Me disculpo con la ciudadanía por lo que pasó ayer en plenaria, no me sumaré al mal ejemplo que por estos días embriaga el discurso público y no se repetirá. Tengan la certeza de que hoy seguiré dando la batalla desde la Cámara con los argumentos y la rigurosidad de siempre. — Cathy Juvinao 🏛🇨🇴 (@CathyJuvinao) December 18, 2024

She wrote, “I apologise to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated. Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always.”

Netizens React

The incident has divided public opinion. While some accepted Juvinao’s apology, others called for stricter action. A user named Daniel Monroy commented, “An apology is not enough, the law that was violated provides for sanctions, which should be applied.”

Another critic said, “The battle you have to fight is against your vices, my dear. Go and rehabilitate yourself.”

La batalla con la que tienes que lidiar es en contra de tus vicios, mijita. Vaya, y rehabilítese. — Ivon Gómez (@IvonneMilenaGo) December 18, 2024

La única batalla que usted propone es en contra de la salud de los colombianos, por lo demás, todos tenemos la certeza que una salud prepagada le cuida la suya, y los que no pueden acceder a ella que se jodan. — 🍁Mauro picotto🍁 (@MaurizioCe5) December 18, 2024

The debate over her actions continues, with some questioning whether an apology is sufficient in light of the situation.