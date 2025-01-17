Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Watch, Pro-Palestinian Independent Journalist Sam Husseini Dragged Out From Blinken’s Final Press Conference, Calls Him ‘Criminal’

During his final press briefing on Thursday, January 16, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced repeated disruptions from journalists critical of U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

During his final press briefing on Thursday, January 16, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced repeated disruptions from journalists critical of U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The confrontations, which unfolded in the State Department briefing room, escalated when independent journalist Sam Husseini accused Blinken of complicity in war crimes, calling him a “criminal” who belonged in The Hague, the site of the International Criminal Court.

Husseini’s outburst led to intervention by security personnel, who forcibly removed him from the room as he continued shouting accusations against both Blinken and Israel. The interruption briefly halted proceedings, but Blinken resumed the session, answering questions from other reporters.

Protestors Intensify Criticism

Blinken, set to leave office on January 20 as the Biden administration transitions to President-elect Donald Trump, has been a frequent target of criticism by pro-Palestinian activists. Demonstrators have staged protests outside his Virginia residence and reportedly thrown red paint at vehicles associated with the Secretary of State to symbolize bloodshed. These actions reflect growing opposition to U.S. military and diplomatic support for Israel amidst the ongoing war.

The conflict, which began following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attacks that resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and the kidnapping of 250 individuals, has drawn international scrutiny. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war.

U.S. Stance Under Fire

Critics accuse the U.S. of enabling alleged Israeli war crimes by providing military aid and political backing. However, the Biden administration has maintained that Israel’s actions must be viewed in the context of Hamas embedding itself within civilian populations, complicating the assessment of potential violations of international law.

The disruptions at Blinken’s press briefing underscore the deep divisions and charged emotions surrounding U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. As he prepares to step down, the Secretary of State leaves behind a legacy shaped by efforts to balance support for Israel with calls for adherence to international humanitarian standards.

