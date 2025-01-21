Watch: Trump And Melania’s Dazzling Dance At Inaugural Ball; Vance Join The Celebration

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were dazzling at the Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball, joined by JD Vance and wife Usha. The President delivered a speech focused on defeating America's enemies and cutting a cake with military sabers to the tune of 'YMCA'.

The newly sworn-in President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump danced the night away at the Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball on Monday evening as the spotlight shone on them as the US First Couple.

The event was a dazzling display of elegance and patriotism, with Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, also stepping onto the stage to join the celebration.

A Night Of Dance And Glamour

The President and First Lady danced to the stirring notes of the US Marine Band’s rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” As the music filled the room, the Trumps were joined by uniformed service members as the couples traded partners in a moment of unity and celebration. The commander-in-chief ball was the first of three inaugural balls President Trump would attend that evening, with the Liberty and Starlight balls to follow.

🚨BREAKING: Trump and Melania’s Inaugural Ball First Dance pic.twitter.com/bd8RzPEAGp — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, was looking stunning in a white satin strapless gown with a high leg slit. The black geometric detailing on the front of the gown confirmed her penchant for sophisticated style. Melania’s outfit consisted of a striking similarity to the same dress she sported during her husband’s first inauguration in 2017.

For her accessories, Melania completed the look with a 1955 Harry Winston diamond brooch, where she styled it as a choker.

Vice President JD Vance was also seen quite stylishly here with his wife, Usha. Usha was wearing some dazzling strapless blue sequined gown, while her husband JD Vance complemented with a classic tuxedo along with a bow tie.

Indian American Usha Vance is the Second Lady of the US. Quite remarkable. Inaugural dance alongside of Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania. pic.twitter.com/3HAt26mIDU — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) January 21, 2025

Following the dance, President Trump addressed the crowd at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. His remarks were focused on the nation’s strength and resolve, declaring, “There’s only one focus—defeating America’s enemies.” The President emphasized the need for a powerful defense, stating, “We’re not going to be defeated, we’re not going to be humiliated. We’re only going to win, win, win.”

Trump underscored the country’s military strength by saying that when the country was led by new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, “we will have the most powerful military the world has ever seen.”

A Virtual Connection With US Service Members

It happened during this event when, while time allowed him to talk with just a handful of US troops deployed in South Korea, through virtual call he called to them: “Hello everybody, how are we doing over there? How is Kim Jong Un doing?”

President Trump dances with a sword while First Lady Melania claps along dancing to the YMCA. Absolutely iconic. pic.twitter.com/3Fr0T6zkcd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 21, 2025

Sweet Conclusion For The Evening

The President and Vice President, accompanied by their wives, ended the night by cutting a cake decorated with military branch seals and a plane on top. The cake-cutting ceremony was made even more memorable as the couples used military sabers to slice through the dessert while the disco anthem “YMCA” played in the background. President Trump, known for his signature dance moves, again showed off his energy as the crowd cheered.

ALSO READ | Melania Trump’s Hat: Blocking Kisses Of Donald Trump, Sparking Memes, Owning The Inauguration Day