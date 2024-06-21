Watch Video: Consul General Binaya Pradhan Celebrates International Yoga Day 2024 At Times Square

On International Yoga Day 2024, Binaya Pradhan, the Consul General of India in New York, led the celebrations at Times Square. He highlighted the diverse participation, saying, “Today we are celebrating International Yoga Day at Times Square with yoga participants from several nationalities, and this event will continue throughout the day. We are expecting about 8,000 to 10,000 participants to join us in practising yoga.”

#WATCH | New York: On International Yoga Day 2024, Binaya Pradhan, Consul General of India, New York says, “Today we are celebrating International Yoga Day at Times Square. We have yoga participants from several nationalities and this is going to go on for the entire day. Today… pic.twitter.com/kaJGVvGECG — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pradhan remarked, “I am really happy that this year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Self and Society.’ I’m sure this will inspire everyone participating here today and in different parts of the United States.”

The Times Square event reflects the global embrace of yoga and its significance in promoting health and unity. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, fostering a sense of community and well-being across diverse groups.

