Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Is Nintendo’s Newly-Launched Alarm Clock Called And How Much Does It Cost?

In keeping with their tradition of updating games, Nintendo plans to add new scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Alarmo for free when available.

What Is Nintendo’s Newly-Launched Alarm Clock Called And How Much Does It Cost?

As anticipation builds for Nintendo to unveil the Switch 2, the company has surprised fans with the unexpected launch of a new interactive alarm clock called the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo.

In a message to the press, Nintendo posed the question, “Ever wish that you could wake up in one of the playful worlds from Nintendo? Well, it’s time to stop dreaming!”

How Much Does Nintendo’s Newly-Launched Alarm Clock Cost?

Set to release in early 2025 for $99.99, Alarmo is currently available for purchase through the My Nintendo Store for Nintendo Switch Online members in the U.S. and Canada.

This innovative alarm clock features motion sensor technology, allowing users to snooze their alarms with just a wave and stop them by getting out of bed. It offers 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo games: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. Users can choose a scene, set their alarm time, and let Alarmo do its magic.

According to Nintendo, waking up with Alarmo immerses you in sounds and music from your selected scene. You can wake up to the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Mario and friends, embark on an adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start your day with the Inklings from Splatoon 3, among other experiences.

In addition to waking you up, Alarmo tracks your movement during sleep, allows for an hourly chime themed to your chosen game, and offers options for either Steady or Gentle Modes for your alarm. Steady Mode gradually increases in intensity the longer you stay in bed, while Gentle Mode maintains a consistent volume. There’s also a Button Mode for those who prefer a traditional snooze experience, and soothing sounds can be set for winding down at bedtime.

How Does Alarmo Function?

Before the alarm goes off, a character from the chosen game waits on screen. When the alarm starts, gentle sounds unique to that scene play, followed by the appearance of a visitor from the game.

Users can then wave their hand or move their body to reduce the volume. Depending on the game selected, familiar sounds such as coins may also be heard during interactions.

If you remain in bed for too long, the alarm will intensify, with a special visit from “someone more persuasive” (yes, it’s Bowser) as a playful nudge to get you up. Once you get out of bed, the alarm stops, and you’ll hear a brief victory fanfare.

Will Alarmo Also Get Upgrades Like Nintendo’s Games?

In keeping with their tradition of updating games, Nintendo plans to add new scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Alarmo for free when available.

Alarmo is designed for beds ranging from twin to king sizes and should be positioned facing the center of the bed, within arm’s reach and no higher than eight inches above the sleeper. For those sharing a bed, Nintendo suggests using Button Mode for optimal results.

Concerns about privacy are addressed, with Nintendo assuring users that Alarmo “does not communicate any information” back to the company.

While this announcement may not be the anticipated Switch 2 reveal, Alarmo marks an exciting new hardware release from Nintendo, making it worth getting out of bed for.

MUST READ: How A Fire Disaster Led To The Origin Of The Iconic Lego Bricks 

Filed under

alarm clock latest gaming news Latest world news Nintendo Alarmo Trending news

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox