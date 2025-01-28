The vaccine functions by delivering a specific mRNA sequence into the body, prompting cells to produce proteins that the immune system identifies as harmful. This triggers an immune response to combat the proteins, effectively targeting cancer cells.

Scientists have created a groundbreaking universal vaccine for cancer treatment, utilizing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) cell therapy technology. This approach, initially explored in the 1960s and tested in clinical trials from the late 2000s, has now reached a new level of potential.

Personalization is a key aspect of the treatment. Specialists use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the characteristics of each patient’s cancerous tumors. Based on this analysis, they design a tailored blueprint for the vaccine, which vaccinologists can produce within a week.

Preclinical trials concluded in September, showing remarkable results. Animal testing demonstrated an 80% reduction in tumor size. Following this, President Vladimir Putin hailed the vaccine as a “breakthrough” set to revolutionize oncology once it becomes available.

Production costs for the vaccine are estimated at 300,000 rubles (approximately $3,095 USD). However, eligible patients will receive it free of charge through Russia’s national healthcare system, ensuring accessibility for those in need.

Russia’s mRNA-based cancer vaccine is anticipated to be accessible to eligible patients by early 2025, with no cost to them.

The vaccine is a collaborative effort by the Gamaleya Research Center, the Hertsen Oncology Research Institute, and the Blokhin Cancer Research Center.

In 2024, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center, affirmed that this innovative technology would be adaptable for treating all types of cancer, marking a significant milestone in medical science.