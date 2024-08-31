WHO Calls for Ceasefire Ahead of Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged for a ceasefire as plans are set to vaccinate 640,000 children in Gaza against polio.

On X, Ghebreyesus emphasized the necessity of protecting vaccination teams, health facilities, and children, stating, “The polio vaccination teams must be protected and allowed to conduct the upcoming campaigns in Gaza safely. We urge all parties to ensure their protection, and that of health facilities and children.”

Humanitarian pauses in fighting are scheduled to commence this weekend in Gaza to facilitate the vaccination effort, as polio has resurfaced in the region.

While these pauses are a positive step, Ghebreyesus asserted, “Humanitarian pauses are welcome, but ultimately, the only solution to safeguard the health of the children of Gaza is a ceasefire.”