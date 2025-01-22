A Moroccan national holding a U.S. green card launched a deadly stabbing spree in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, injuring four individuals before being shot dead by an armed civilian. The attacker, identified as 29-year-old Abdelaziz Kaddi, had entered Israel just days earlier on a tourist visa.

A deadly terror attack unfolded in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, with a Moroccan national holding a U.S. green card attacking four individuals before he was shot and killed by an armed civilian. The assailant, identified as 29-year-old Abdelaziz Kaddi, carried out the attack in Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin neighborhood, authorities reported.

The Attack

Kaddi, who had entered Israel on January 18 on a tourist visa, went on a stabbing spree, injuring four men aged 24 to 59. According to the Times of Israel, the victims were attacked randomly by Kaddi, who later succumbed to injuries after being shot by a civilian.

Israeli police confirmed the assailant appeared to act alone, with no evidence of other individuals involved in the attack. “There is no indication of another terrorist involved,” said Tel Aviv District Commander Asst.-Ch. Haim Sargaroff to reporters, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

How Abdelaziz Kaddi Arrived in Israel?

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that two of the victims, aged 24 and 28, are in moderate condition, while the remaining two victims, aged 24 and 59, are in good condition. The authorities are now conducting an investigation into the details of the attack, including Kaddi’s movements since arriving in Israel. This attack is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Tuesday’s attack is part of a growing trend of violent incidents on Israeli soil since the October 7 terrorist attacks. Earlier last year, six people were injured in a stabbing spree by an Arab Israeli on a moped in the city of Hadera. The suspect drove around the city, attacking bystanders at multiple locations before being shot by armed civilians. Smaller-scale attacks have continued to occur, including one on Saturday, when a 19-year-old Palestinian man illegally entered Israel from the West Bank and stabbed a 30-year-old man in Tel Aviv.

Social Media Activity of Abdelaziz Kaddi

Following the attack, investigations revealed that Kaddi had posted inflammatory content on social media, including pro-Gaza and anti-Israel rhetoric. In one post, he accused Israel of starving civilians in northern Gaza, stating that “half a million Gazans are at risk of dying from hunger.” Additionally, he shared a video supporting Islam, with the slogan “Free Palestine,” as well as a photo of slain terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi.

Kaddi’s U.S. documentation indicates he was born in Morocco. His Facebook posts show he traveled to New York in September 2022 and shared a post expressing gratitude (“Alhamdulillah”) with a photo of himself. Following the Hamas terror attack on October 7, he posted about the possibility of “doubling the number of martyrs for Islam.” His Facebook profile was deleted shortly after the attack and the release of his identity.

