Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Abdelaziz Kaddi? Moroccan national And US Green Card Holder Stabs 4 In Israel Terror Attack

A Moroccan national holding a U.S. green card launched a deadly stabbing spree in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, injuring four individuals before being shot dead by an armed civilian. The attacker, identified as 29-year-old Abdelaziz Kaddi, had entered Israel just days earlier on a tourist visa.

Who Is Abdelaziz Kaddi? Moroccan national And US Green Card Holder Stabs 4 In Israel Terror Attack

A deadly terror attack unfolded in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, with a Moroccan national holding a U.S. green card attacking four individuals before he was shot and killed by an armed civilian. The assailant, identified as 29-year-old Abdelaziz Kaddi, carried out the attack in Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin neighborhood, authorities reported.

The Attack

Kaddi, who had entered Israel on January 18 on a tourist visa, went on a stabbing spree, injuring four men aged 24 to 59. According to the Times of Israel, the victims were attacked randomly by Kaddi, who later succumbed to injuries after being shot by a civilian.

Israeli police confirmed the assailant appeared to act alone, with no evidence of other individuals involved in the attack. “There is no indication of another terrorist involved,” said Tel Aviv District Commander Asst.-Ch. Haim Sargaroff to reporters, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

How Abdelaziz Kaddi Arrived in Israel?

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that two of the victims, aged 24 and 28, are in moderate condition, while the remaining two victims, aged 24 and 59, are in good condition. The authorities are now conducting an investigation into the details of the attack, including Kaddi’s movements since arriving in Israel. This attack is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Tuesday’s attack is part of a growing trend of violent incidents on Israeli soil since the October 7 terrorist attacks. Earlier last year, six people were injured in a stabbing spree by an Arab Israeli on a moped in the city of Hadera. The suspect drove around the city, attacking bystanders at multiple locations before being shot by armed civilians. Smaller-scale attacks have continued to occur, including one on Saturday, when a 19-year-old Palestinian man illegally entered Israel from the West Bank and stabbed a 30-year-old man in Tel Aviv.

Social Media Activity of Abdelaziz Kaddi

Following the attack, investigations revealed that Kaddi had posted inflammatory content on social media, including pro-Gaza and anti-Israel rhetoric. In one post, he accused Israel of starving civilians in northern Gaza, stating that “half a million Gazans are at risk of dying from hunger.” Additionally, he shared a video supporting Islam, with the slogan “Free Palestine,” as well as a photo of slain terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi.

Kaddi’s U.S. documentation indicates he was born in Morocco. His Facebook posts show he traveled to New York in September 2022 and shared a post expressing gratitude (“Alhamdulillah”) with a photo of himself. Following the Hamas terror attack on October 7, he posted about the possibility of “doubling the number of martyrs for Islam.” His Facebook profile was deleted shortly after the attack and the release of his identity.

Also Raed: Top Israeli General Steps Down Citing Security Lapses Leading To Hamas Attack And Gaza Conflict

Filed under

Israel Tel Aviv

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What To Know About New York’s School Cellphone Ban Proposed By Gov. Kathy Hochul

What To Know About New York’s School Cellphone Ban Proposed By Gov. Kathy Hochul

Bishop’s Last Plea To President Trump, Says ‘Have Mercy On LGBTQ+, Not All Immigrants Are Criminals’

Bishop’s Last Plea To President Trump, Says ‘Have Mercy On LGBTQ+, Not All Immigrants Are...

HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Weak Loan Growth To Weigh On Profit, Flat Margins Likely

HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Weak Loan Growth To Weigh On Profit, Flat Margins Likely

Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More

Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More

BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

Entertainment

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox