Who Is George Soros, Often Called India’s Enemy No. 1?

As the Trump administration halts foreign aid, Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus turns to Alex Soros, son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, for support. Their meeting signals a strategic push for economic recovery and reforms amid shifting global dynamics.

As the Trump administration halts foreign aid, Bangladesh’s Yunus turns to Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, for support.

Bangladesh’s interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, recently met with Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, just days after the new Trump administration halted all foreign aid, including assistance to Bangladesh following its regime change last year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an online statement, Yunus shared details about their meeting—the second in three months—emphasizing discussions on economic recovery and crucial reforms.

Focus on Economic Reforms and Stability

“The Open Society Foundations leadership on Wednesday met Chief Adviser to discuss Bangladesh’s efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms,” the Chief Adviser’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded by Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros, is currently chaired by his son Alex Soros. The meeting, held in Dhaka, also included OSF President Binaifer Nowrojee.

Beyond economic reforms, discussions reportedly covered cybersecurity, the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, and press freedom in Bangladesh, according to local media reports.

During the talks, Alex Soros expressed his commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s interim government in its reform initiatives. He also acknowledged the role of the students’ movement in the country’s political transformation last August, calling it a “great opportunity” to chart a new course for Bangladesh.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros, born in 1930, is a Hungarian-American investor, philanthropist, and political activist. A Holocaust survivor, he fled Hungary after World War II and later moved to the United States in 1956. Soros is widely recognized for his role in financial markets and his philanthropic activities through OSF, which promotes democracy and human rights globally.

Soros left Hungary in 1947, relocating to London, where he worked as a railway porter and nightclub waiter to finance his education at the London School of Economics (LSE). Influenced by the ideas of philosopher Karl Popper, particularly the concept of an “open society,” Soros earned a Bachelor of Science in Philosophy in 1951 and a Master of Science in 1954.

In 1956, Soros moved to the US and began working as a financial analyst before founding Soros Fund Management in 1970. His hedge fund became one of the most successful in history. A key figure in global finance, Soros is known for his application of reflexivity theory—suggesting that investor perceptions shape market realities rather than just economic fundamentals.

His most famous financial move came in 1992 when he short-sold the British pound, earning a profit of nearly $1 billion during the Black Wednesday currency crisis. This led to him being dubbed “the man who broke the Bank of England.”

George Soros And His Controversial Presence in India

George Soros is a divisive figure globally, including in India, where he has faced criticism from government officials. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar once labeled him “old, rich, and dangerous.”

Soros has been vocal in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been accused of financially supporting the idea of an independent Kashmir through OSF.

In February 2023, Soros made headlines at the Munich Security Conference, where he suggested that Modi’s association with businessman Gautam Adani in the wake of the Hindenburg report could “significantly weaken” Modi’s grip on India’s federal government, according to The Financial Times.

Reacting strongly, then-Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani accused Soros of attempting to destabilize India’s democratic structure. “India has always defeated foreign powers whenever challenged and will continue to do so,” she asserted.

Following a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which made allegations against the Adani Group, the conglomerate dismissed the claims, accusing Soros of financially backing the report to further his agenda and support Hindenburg Research, CNN reported.

Allegations Against Congress

On December 10, 2024, George Soros became the center of a political storm in India’s Parliament. During a heated debate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of collaborating with Soros and the US “deep state.”

“This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organization that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation demonstrates foreign influence on India’s internal affairs,” PTI quoted the BJP as saying.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey further alleged on social media platform X that Soros had financially supported Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and funded the education of 1,000 Indian students abroad, implying that many were children of Congress leaders.

Adding to the controversy, BJP’s social media team allegedly altered images on Congress’ placards, replacing those of B.R. Ambedkar with George Soros.

Also Read: George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?