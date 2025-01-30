George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?

As global power dynamics shift, a high-profile meeting between Alex Soros and Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka sparks intrigue. With economic reforms, political alliances, and regional tensions at play, the implications of their discussion could extend far beyond Bangladesh.

Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka. Reports indicate that their discussions focused on Bangladesh’s economy and proposed economic reforms.

This development takes place against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump freezing all foreign financial aid, including assistance to Yunus’ interim government in Bangladesh.

Growing Concerns in India

This meeting, the second in recent months between Soros and Yunus, could raise concerns in India. Given the political and economic implications of their discussions, the question arises: What transpired during the meeting, and what could come next?

According to NDTV, Alex Soros, who chairs the Open Society Foundations (OSF), met Yunus on Wednesday and expressed his commitment to supporting the interim government’s reform initiatives. He highlighted that the student movement, which led to Sheikh Hasina’s ousting last August, presented “great opportunities” to steer Bangladesh towards a new path.

Accompanying Soros was a delegation that included OSF President Binaifer Nowrojee.

Local media reports indicate that the discussions also covered key issues such as cybersecurity, the Rohingya refugee crisis, and media freedom in Bangladesh. The Daily Star reported that Soros praised Yunus for assuming leadership during a challenging period and for implementing much-needed reforms.

Yunus Seeks OSF Support From Alex Soros

Yunus expressed gratitude for OSF’s backing and addressed the widespread disinformation surrounding the protests against the previous Hasina regime. According to Moneycontrol, he sought OSF’s assistance in recovering approximately $234 billion that was allegedly siphoned out of Bangladesh during Hasina’s tenure.

“Our focus is on rebuilding Bangladesh’s economy, tracing and repatriating illicit funds, countering misinformation, and implementing critical economic reforms,” Yunus stated.

The Chief Adviser’s office also acknowledged the meeting, stating on social media, “The Open Society Foundations leadership on Wednesday met the Chief Adviser to discuss Bangladesh’s efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms.”

Second Meeting Between Alex Soros and Yunus

This marks the second meeting between Soros and Yunus since Hasina’s removal from office in August. Their previous meeting took place on October 2, 2024, in New York.

Following that meeting, Alex Soros shared photos on Instagram, referring to Yunus as “an old friend of my father.” He wrote, “Delighted to see an old friend of my father and the foundation, Nobel Prize winner @professormuhammadyunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, who stepped in to lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful future based on equity and fairness.”

According to The Times of India, Yunus and Soros share a history spanning decades. In 1999, Yunus secured an $11 million loan from the OSF-backed Soros Economic Development Fund, enabling Grameen Telecom—a non-profit associated with Yunus—to acquire a 35% stake in Bangladesh’s leading telecom operator, Grameenphone Ltd.

In December 2024, former OSF President Mark Malloch-Brown also met Yunus in Dhaka. A photo from the meeting was shared by Yunus’ office on X, with the caption, “Lord Mark Malloch-Brown calls on Chief Adviser Bangladesh.”

Implications for India: A Cause for Concern?

India may view these developments with apprehension. George Soros has been an outspoken critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the OSF has been accused of supporting movements advocating for an independent Kashmir, as reported by The Tribune.

Despite Soros receiving the highest civilian award in the U.S. from former President Joe Biden, he remains a controversial figure. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar previously described Soros as “old, rich, and dangerous.”

During the Adani controversy, Soros had stated that the developments could “significantly weaken” Modi’s “stranglehold” on the Indian government, according to Al Jazeera.

At the time, Indian Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Soros of attempting to undermine India’s democratic framework, stating, “India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it was challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future too.”

Alex Soros, OSF’s Role in Global Politics

Moneycontrol has reported that OSF has been linked to regime changes in Eastern Europe, West Asia, and Latin America. Some analysts speculate that OSF played a role in Hasina’s downfall. While Hasina herself pointed fingers at the U.S., she did not provide specific details. However, a U.S. State Department official dismissed such allegations as “absolutely false,” according to NDTV.

With OSF funds potentially flowing into Bangladesh, the country’s political and economic trajectory could shift significantly.

Border Agreements with India Under Review

Adding to the concerns, Bangladesh’s interim government recently announced plans to reassess certain agreements with India. The issue is set to be discussed during a meeting between the Directors General of the border guards of both nations next month.

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “Discussions will be held over all sorts of border-related agreements with India.”

He further noted that Bangladesh intends to seek the cancellation of certain “uneven agreements” related to border management and address other bilateral issues.

BJP’s Allegations Against Congress

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of having links with organizations funded by Soros. In Parliament, BJP leaders alleged, “This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organization that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections.”

